FBI tells Trump to cancel visit because he’s ‘unlikely to be greeted warmly’ after Comey debacle

On Thursday after President Donald Trump gave an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt in which he trashed former FBI Director James Comey — calling Comey a “grandstander” and a “showboat” — the White House announced that Trump’s planned visit to FBI Headquarters has been canceled.

MSNBC’s Peter Alexander was doing a live appearance from the White House when news came in on his phone that the president has canceled his visit, which he intended as a goodwill mission in the wake of dismissing Comey.

“The FBI told the White House the optics would not be good,” Alexander said. “FBI officials apparently said the president was unlikely to be greeted warmly after having just unceremoniously fired a very popular director.”