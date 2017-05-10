TOP EU OFFICIAL SUPPORTS FREEDOM OF RELIGION AMID CALLS AGAINST JEWISH RITUALS IN EUROPE

AMSTERDAM –“You don’t get to say how someone else worships and they don’t tell you how to worship,” First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans said Tuesday night at the Conference of European Rabbis’ 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner, held in the Danish capital.

“I will defend that principle and this also applies to religious practices,” Guest of Honor Timmermans stated, at an event that drew some 250 chief rabbis and rabbis from across the continent.

“These are not practices you can simply drop if they are an integral part of what you see as your religion and if religious slaughter is done according to the rules by certified people, that should never be a problem in any society,” he continued, adding that the same principle applies to circumcision.

“Freedom of religion is essential and we will defend the principle that one should not be questioned how they practice religion,” Timmermans added, emphasizing the need to respect and celebrate the differences between the different communities that make up society.

Timmermans made the statement in a speech following a public plea to him by Chief Rabbi of Brussels Avraham Guigui to take action to assist the Jewish community in its battle over the issues of religious slaughter and circumcision.

“We ask you as our friend and ally to join this fight which is a fight for religious freedom,” Guigui appealed to Timmermans.

On Friday, the Belgian Walloon Parliament’s environment committee voted unanimously to ban the slaughter of unstunned animals, which thus outlaws shechita (slaughter) according to Jewish law as well as Islamic Halal rituals.

Both require that butchers swiftly slaughter the animal by slitting its throat and draining the blood, but most animal rights campaigners say it is more humane to stun animals electrically before killing them. Guigui told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that professors had found that shechita causes less stress to the animals, but that activists had chosen to ignore such studies.

The Walloon Parliament’s plenary will debate the issue later this month. This, alongside the recent vote by Norway’s Progress Party in favor of a ban on circumcision for boys under the age of 16, were central issues of discussion over the course of the three-day convention.

In a video message played to guests of the Gala Dinner, President of the European Union Antonio Tajani said: “Europe will not be Europe without Jews. Any attack against Jewish communities in Europe is an attack against Europe. We have to act together reaffirming the values at the center of the European integration. Religions are part of the solution for peace and tolerance.”

Thanking both Timmermans and Tajani for their words of support, President of the Conference of European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt described “a new very scary environment in which negative forces are taking advantage of globalization and abusing the internet to spread their hate.”

“We rabbis have to provide to our community and to the world a tent, a spiritual tent, which will provide clarity, charity and love, sanctity and tolerance, where the respect to every human being who has been created in the image of God is demonstrated.”