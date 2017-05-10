I decided to write this poem after a day of witnessing and observing the decay in the world with the justified conclusion that humanity and all existence must end by any means necessary!

The First Cursed

In the abyss lies the ruins of my dreams

A burnt sacrifice to the gods on the cinters

Hatred and revenge, the two sisters to my brother

For was it my fault I was born a human being?

Never shall I forget the ways of my ancestors!

I was created to be a knight, not a traitor

For to die would be bliss in this abyss

An existence for the flowers in your hand

The hatred grows in my heart

The blood from the roots of the trees gives me life

And also yields pains for my wounds

This world was created from my pain

My longing for your triumpy a cry out in pain to extinguish my feelings, hatreds, rebellions

I suffer no more for the unnecessary

The questions never cease- why me?

The fire in my soul never goes away

Chained to my hate forever

Unchanged, unfulfilled but I remain for eternity

A thorn in the eye of humanity forever!