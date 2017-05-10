Nordic Youth Protest Open Borders Rally in Stockholm

Posted in Daily News, Eugenics, Racialism, World News by

http://whiteresister.com/index.php/16-events/1272-nordic-youth-protest-open-borders-rally-in-stockholm?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=6556448ae4-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-6556448ae4-48298879

 

What’s interesting about this video is that the open borders people are a bunch of boomer cucks and feminist cat lady looking creatures with their monkey pets. The nationalists are youthful and energetic young White men.

Good on these men confronting these traitors who have sold out their country. With showings like this there is still hope for Sweden!

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s