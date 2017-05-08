http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/29-video-skorzeny-s-ss-commando-liberates-mussolini?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=66a0f6c76c-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-66a0f6c76c-48298879

Contemporary French newsreel report on the sensational World War II rescue of Italian leader Benito Mussolini by a German commando team.

In a daring raid on Sept. 12, 1943, a glider-borne team led by the colorful SS officer Otto Skorzeny liberated the fascist leader, who was being held prisoner on Mount Gran Sasso in Abruzzo.

Skorzeny introduced himself to Mussolini with the words: “Duce, the Fuhrer sent me! You’re free!” Mussolini embraced Skorzeny and said, “I knew my friend Adolf wouldn’t desert me.”