VIDEO: Skorzeny’s SS Commando Liberates Mussolini

Posted in Daily News, Entertainment, World News, Eugenics, National Socialism, Historical Revisionism by

http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/29-video-skorzeny-s-ss-commando-liberates-mussolini?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=66a0f6c76c-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-66a0f6c76c-48298879

 

Contemporary French newsreel report on the sensational World War II rescue of Italian leader Benito Mussolini by a German commando team.

In a daring raid on Sept. 12, 1943, a glider-borne team led by the colorful SS officer Otto Skorzeny liberated the fascist leader, who was being held prisoner on Mount Gran Sasso in Abruzzo.

Skorzeny introduced himself to Mussolini with the words: “Duce, the Fuhrer sent me! You’re free!” Mussolini embraced Skorzeny and said, “I knew my friend Adolf wouldn’t desert me.”

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s