Something Our Enemy Has Given Us

http://www.renegadetribune.com/something-enemy-given-us/

For as long as I’ve called myself a Nationalist, I can say the hardest thing for me to deal with has been the Movement’s preoccupation with petty gossip. While I truly hope my following words will be taken in the right light, and that I don’t offend the people I like nor empower the ones I don’t… I also don’t care anymore because there are certain things that need to be said and realised.

The focus has always been on one thing or another. Distractions all. Lately, there has been an enormous focus on Donaly Clump (the unholy bastard reality that Clinton and Trump really aren’t altogether too different.) And mind you, there’s a lot to say. I will say this: they were both safety valves, nothing more, or nothing less. The people that created Donaly Clump (Clinton/Trump,) had obviously done so to craft a specific net. After all – the two heads of that monster spoke inverses of the same issues. Clinton condemns, for example, White Nationalists (by colluding all possible venues of Nationalism into a generic ‘Alt Right’) and Trump simply refuses to wholesale condemn. Or maybe he does. At any rate, Clinton provides the eternal safety valve to degenerate, snobbish, flabby, weak and entitled liberals who desperately need to have their egos stroked like old Persian whores. Trump provided the much needed safety valve to catch burgeoning rationalists, nationalists and overall racialists before they can actually blossom into… well… us. Because either way, Clinton or Trump, attention is diminished from the hard lines, and put into a publicly digestible bucolic that ‘normies’ can eat. Yummy – tastes like choosing the back seat.

That being said, too much concern is gossip. It does nothing to further White interests. Know your enemy, but don’t give his ego the stroking. Honestly. When we find ourselves seeming more like sports fans in our obsession with a given pundit, what are we accomplishing? By creating the nexus of attention whereby Whites feel they are accomplishing something by dumping on Trump or rinking on Clinton… they are not paying attention to: the Jewish question, the demographic issue, the self-determination clause.

Nope.

Clinton 666 and Trump 88 for the win!

Oorah.

I’ma go eat Cheetos now.

Pff.

By so beguiling Whites into the eternally deceptive political trap of directing their rage and dissatisfaction to a selectorised spokesperson for organised senility in action, they are effectively immobilised in the war of attrition most of us don’t know we’re fighting. Simply: the White Race is under ideological siege. Political figureheads, entirely titular, are the siege walls by which we are entrapped or outcast.

Now I will tell you what I know political pundits have done for us. I will tell you what our enemies have done.

Forget about Donaly Clump. Your real struggle is people you see every day. The foggy-brained Liberals. The mind-erasing SJWs. The “isms” crowd. These… people… have so effectively annoyed the unwashed American (and other) masses, that the almost revolting spectacle that Donaly Clump is, possible.

It is true that the fact that Trump, with all his cookie cutter conservative rhetoric has come to pass, is indicative. It is indicative that Americans are sick and fed up. Sure. Sick to death. Sick of the SJW, the CNN Liberal… the preachy, screechy know-it-all. They’re tired of the wall that cannot be climbed, the silence that cannot be broken.

But still, Clinton and Trump are nothing more than archetypes of the two kinds of American that Jew sponsored News Media need to continue unmolested. The unpoetic conservative and the dramatic liberal. Clinton, with her apocalyptic anti-White identity ranting, and Trump with his marauding, desensitised ‘Muricanisms perfectly illustrate the two camps into which an uncomfortably large number of Americans can be assembled. At will.

Now! The sheer pressure the draconian, Hollywood style tacticians have employed in scripting Donaly Clump results in cracks, fissures in the loosely knitted matrix. There are actually lots of opportunities. In some ways, the enemy has shot himself in the foot and gotten tangled in his own shylocks.

There has been an increasingly staunch demand for implicitly White forms of entertainment. As a gauge, this is important because as the media puts out more and more to cater, more and more Whites will be exposed… and like what they see. Of course, we have to pick off where the media meisters leave off. But it remains: Vikings, The Last Kingdom… among others… are more what Americans want to see. Not more of the same, not Django Unchained, not another boo-hoo Jew or oh-no Negro film. Interest is waning. It’s waning fast. It’s getting harder and harder to care.

Our handlers have, to a degree, come to realise that they have exhausted the seemingly bottomless pit that is White guilt. They know that the Holocaust has lost power, that younger generations are increasingly disinterested, increasingly view that particular money-maker as being little more than another footnote. I have, after all, have had students say as much to me as ‘Mr. Morse, I don’t get why this is such a big deal… it’s just like every other bad thing that happened. (Before I was born.)’

So, if the established mediacratocracy has lost their grip on pure guilt, having created their ear-splitting monster that is the anomalous White Liberal… they have to maintain relevance through catering to interest.

This is where we come in. Because any objective study of White History shows that we have a collective of ethnic identities universally dispersed, essentially disparate from the overwhelming revisionism of the Multicult… they have to present us with Kosher media. Kosher history. It’s true, if a man watches Vikings, he will get to the point where Ragnar dry humps a yellow woman and kills her for drugs and say ‘well thank goodness that hasn’t changed.’ But anyone who digs beneath the extremely shallow surface will see that… No! White people did not exist solely as a pathetic, huddled mass awaiting their betterment by the mere exposure to some foreigner or other.

The deeper you scratch the surface, the more irrecovable the evidence becomes. Multicult is not the monolithic entity we are told. It is a fad. And it is already losing interest. Even as young as a hundred years ago, even the racially tolerant were still resolutely White. Point in case: the writing of Victorian strongman Eugene Sandow. You may have heard the name, but the words are another case. Read any one of Sandow’s books and you will, almost chapter by chapter, see ‘of the race,’ indeed, Sandow and many men of his generation viewed weight training as a way to perfect ‘the Western European.’ George Hackenschmidt even proposed a precursor to ‘the Raw Diet’ for that specific demographic. And if one were to ask for any more evidence, Sandow tells the story wherein he travels to New York, meets an insolent Bellboy, and in so many words elaborates that nowhere in Europe would a Nigger have been suffered for his rudeness. And yes, he uses the wicked N-Word. (Modern Liberals may pause to shudder and feel their gonads shrink three sizes.)

The point is that White Racial Identity was strong. Ethnic Identity among Whites has always been strong. If you don’t believe me, read the Sagas. The Norsemen know exactly where a Northman ends and an Irishman begins. Did any of that imply hatred? No. Recognisance. White Identity was alive and well. It hasn’t really died, simply been lulled to sleep. And the throes of twilight are well in play, the sleeping giant is on the verge and could awake at any time.

This is well known. Hence the hysteria of Clinton, and the concessions of Trump. If the powers-that-be weren’t afraid, then Trump would have allowed Whites NO voice, and not the acceptable parameters of sexed up American conservativism he has encouraged.

I digress. Thirst for White Identity is on the rise. Among the weight-lifters I know, it is no secret that there are differences in racial performance. There is also a push to re-awake the ‘alpha male.’ Unsurprisingly, when one turns to history, examples are virtually without exception, White.

The interest can be capitalised to talk about real history. When your friend borrows your edition of ‘The Vikings,’ they’ll be interested in hearing more. You can talk about the way Whites were. Because in this arena, it magically becomes okay to talk explicit Whiteness. It has a context. Usually it doesn’t take long before the question arises; ‘man, what happened to us? Next to them… we’re just a bunch of… *pussies*.’ Bravo, weight-lifting friend. And indeed!

I don’t know how many times it’s happened to me. If I get to know someone, after, maybe a month, they’ll catch on that I’m an open book. Not politically correct – I don’t hide it. And they will confide. I’ve heard this more than once; ‘you know Paul, I tell you what: I really don’t like those Black people. Spoilt, ungrateful.’ Hell, it often surprises me how many people actually grok the Jewish question, but simply aren’t advertising it.

White people want to be cool again. And aren’t satisfied having to do it by putting on some damn ‘Injun feather and going to the multicultural playhouse to hear about how everyone else and their dead uncle is better than us.

So. If you know someone who’s chugging along on the Trump train… try asking them, just to humour yourself, “what is it about Trump, really, that gets you?” Or, “what do you see in him, really?” You don’t actually need to hear the whole answer. I’ll tell you what it is. Trump seems like a White man who isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Sure. He’s loud, obnoxious and irredeemably ‘Murican. However, he says things a lot of Whites wish they would have come up with.

What does that mean? Whites want Whites who have the testicular fortitude to be intellectual warriors again. We are ready for Whites to start bucking the system. The trouble with Trump is that, even if he does buck the system, and shake the system up… he’s still working the system.

The best we can hope for, with a man like Trump, is that we can use him as a stepping stone. (And in the time since I wrote this, I no longer believe we can…) If we can get Whites to think creatively, to see past Trump, or better still, to see Trump as a symptom and neither a disease nor cure, we can start making some number gains. We can begin collecting clout. Trump is a stepping stone. That’s another thing the Enemy has given us. Trump may put some back to sleep, but the undeniable consequence our Enemy has to deal with is the fact that they’ve publicised a lot of what used to be kept under wraps.

White Nationalist is going to become a household name within a few years, I’m willing to bet. This presents us with a tremendous opportunity.

With identity comes awareness. Whites are beginning to scramble and grope for identity. If we are there to show them the brilliance of what a White-for-White identity could be, than it will become cool to be White-for-White again. It will no longer be cool to waste yourself on the multicult, no longer cool to measure every aspect of your race against some other race.

Now wouldn’t that be something?