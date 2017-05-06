Usury: Destroyer of Nations

http://www.renegadetribune.com/usury-destroyer-nations/

The oligarchs always use capitalism to suppress the poor and the needy. They always use ambiguous phrases such as “economic freedom” or “economic exchange” in order to sneak in usurious contracts into the economic equation. And if you are against “economic exchange,” they argue, then you must be a socialist or communist or something equally weird. Those who don’t think that capitalism is a sophisticated way of cheating the masses probably don’t know what capitalism really is.