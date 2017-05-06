http://www.renegadetribune.com/third-reich-residential-architecture/

Renegade Editor’s Note: These houses are not grandiose, obviously being dwarfed by the McMansions of America, but they were well-built and look quite comfortable for family living, providing us with an interesting look into how the average German lived during the Third Reich.

By ArturAxmann

This is a presentation of Third Reich era residential architecture – the houses of Reich era Germany. Many people have presented works by Speer, Troost, etc, I am doing something different. I have always had an interest in residential design. The houses featured here are typical Third Reich style – mostly middle class buildings. Although traits of these designs are found in houses from before and after the Reich, this style has a 1930s association. These houses are prized and renovated today – some Germans are not afraid of their past. The houses of this period have a high level of workmanship. So many today do not. These houses are the way things should look; this was to be a beautiful world, a sound aesthetic.