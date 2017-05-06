Third Reich Residential Architecture

Posted in National Socialism by

http://www.renegadetribune.com/third-reich-residential-architecture/

 

Renegade Editor’s Note: These houses are not grandiose, obviously being dwarfed by the McMansions of America, but they were well-built and look quite comfortable for family living, providing us with an interesting look into how the average German lived during the Third Reich.

By ArturAxmann

This is a presentation of Third Reich era residential architecture – the houses of Reich era Germany. Many people have presented works by Speer, Troost, etc, I am doing something different. I have always had an interest in residential design. The houses featured here are typical Third Reich style – mostly middle class buildings. Although traits of these designs are found in houses from before and after the Reich, this style has a 1930s association. These houses are prized and renovated today – some Germans are not afraid of their past. The houses of this period have a high level of workmanship. So many today do not. These houses are the way things should look; this was to be a beautiful world, a sound aesthetic.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s