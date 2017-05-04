http://whiteresister.com/index.php/2-uncategorised/1267-nordfront-holds-huge-nationalist-rally-in-sweden?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=a261c8fa5e-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-a261c8fa5e-48298879

As bad as things are in Sweden, there are signs of hope!

(infostormer.com)

Nordfront held a massive nationalist rally today. They’re saying that 8,000 attended. This is an excellent example of how a nationalist group should present itself. When people see this they will be inspired to join the cause. That’s the most important thing we can do to grow our numbers.