Canadian Journalist Thinks Her 3 Year Old Son Isn’t “Girlish” Enough; Forces Him to Take Ballet

By Daniel Lang

People on the far-left love to claim that they’re all about inclusivity, and letting people be whatever they want to be. The truth of the matter however, is that if someone wants to identify themselves with traditional politics, sexuality, or gender roles, the far-left doesn’t tolerate it at all. In fact, they’ll do everything in their power to make you conform to their ideal.

Case in point, last month a Canadian columnist for The Globe and Mail by the name of Leah McLaren, wrote about how disappointed she was that her 3-year-old son was starting to enjoy boyish things, while rejecting some of the things he used to enjoy because he now sees them as feminine.

The other day I was sitting in the park with James, 3, when I picked a dandelion and handed it to him as a present. “No way, Mummy,” he said, pushing away my gift. “Flowers are pretty and I’m a boy.”

She then spends the rest of the article criticizing the gender based tastes of children, and expressing concern that as her son begins to develop male oriented tastes, he may become less respectful “When he hands me back a flower because pretty things are for girls, I think, what’s next? Kindness? Decency? Dancing?” Because as we all know, guys who embrace masculine subjects are always awful human beings right?

You can’t make this stuff up. You also can’t make up what her solution to this non-problem is.

If I want my son to love and respect women, I am going to have to teach him to embrace – and ideally appreciate – “girlish” things. That’s why I’m weaving him a dandelion crown and signing him up for ballet. I’m going to turn the little alphabet belcher into a proud princess whether he likes it or not.

Surely, that kid is going to grow up to be totally normally.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.