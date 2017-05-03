Trump’s ‘Buy American’ Hoax

http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1206

Showman Trump is one big act.

Last month he vowed that the federal government would ‘Buy American.’

It was pure theater.

[Clip: “Through the years, Snap-On tools have been at the center of our industrial life. For decades, this company has served the needs of American workers. It’s time we had a federal government that does the same.”]

Wait a minute.

The “Buy American Act of 1933″ requires the federal government to prefer US-made products.

But since then, due to America signing a World Trade Agreement, it gave waivers to 59 countries to bid on the same contracts that US firms do.

Bid low, owe some favors, and who gets the work? Not us.

Let’s take Israel’s Magal Security Systems, it plans to bid on Trump’s border wall, banking on ‘equal preference.’

Trump just loves that ‘big beautiful’ West Bank separation wall that Magal helped to build.

Jared Kushner—Israel’s mole in the White House—could certainly sweeten the pot.

Now, Senators Baldwin and Merkley wrote to Trump last March demanding he “suspend” access to foreign firms until the World Trade Agreement is renegotiated.

Trump snubbed them. On with the show.

[Clip: “For too long, we’ve watched as our factories have been closed and our jobs have been sent to other faraway lands. We’ve lost 70,000 factories since China joined the World Trade Organization. And you’ve seen that and you’ve heard about it – 70,000. The World Trade Organization – another one of our disasters.”]

If it’s ’such a disaster’ then suspend the Government Procurement Agreement (”GPA”) with the World Trade Organization.

A US president can withdraw from the GPA by giving 60 days notice with no liability.

But the World Trade Organization—an offspring of the Bretton Woods Conference that ushered in Jewish financial supremacy—is a globalist constricting force.

Farming out government contracts abroad is big business for Jewish Wall Street.

Trump’s got three global boys advising him:

Mnuchin, Kushner and Cohn. Sounds like a Jewish banking firm.

It’s all under advisement.

That’s why Trump’s ‘Buy American’ EO is ‘legally-tendered’ rubbish.

[Clip: “Together, we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that more products are stamped with those wonderful words: ‘Made in the USA.’

That’s why I’m here today. In just a few moments, I will be signing a ‘Buy American and Hire American’ executive order. You haven’t heard about that in a long time in this country. With this action, we are sending a powerful signal to the world: We’re going to defend our workers, protect our jobs, and finally put America first.”]

Bull.

59 countries can STILL bid on federal contracts.

They low-ball and Jewish Wall Street boyz grab the high-ball.

It’s ‘America last’ and US workers get the shaft.

Get it? Then write Trump a letter.

But with Mnuchin, Kushner and Cohn in charge, they’ll toss it in the trash.