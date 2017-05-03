Swastikas and other hate symbols scratched onto cars in Denver

(JTA) — Swastikas and other hate symbols were carved into cars in a Denver neighborhood.

The vandalism was discovered Tuesday in a neighborhood abutting the University of Denver on the cars of residents who live across the street from the campus Hillel, the Denver ABC affiliate reported.

Denver police are investigating the incident. They have not yet decided to label it a hate crime, ABC7 reported. They did interview Hillel Executive Director Daniel Bennett.

“We haven’t received any explicit threats against us and we are grateful for that,” Bennett told the TV station.

