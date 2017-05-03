NEW ZEALAND (WHITE FREEMASONS) REACHES OUT TO RESTORE DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH ISRAEL

Posted in Daily News, World News, Freemasonry by

http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Politics-And-Diplomacy/New-Zealand-reaches-out-to-restore-diplomatic-relations-with-Israel-489641

Recently appointed New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee has contacted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to restore diplomatic relations with Israel.

Brownlee received his ministerial warrant on Tuesday, Israel’s Independence Day, and hours later wrote to Netanyahu to get the relationship back on track.

“I’ve sent a letter to Mr. Netanyahu yesterday firstly congratulating them on their national day but expressing a desire for the Israeli-New Zealand relationship to get back on track and to do that by recognizing that we’ve got synergies and innovation and agriculture and various other things like that,” he told local media.

Brownlee confirmed there is further work to be done but remains resolute around the importance of restoring the relationship to its prior strength.

Israel in December withdrew its ambassador from New Zealand and postponed travel rights of New Zealand’s ambassador to Israel, based in Turkey, after New Zealand co-sponsored a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Netanyahu was angry at New Zealand’s involvement in the UN resolution, which passed unanimously. The Israeli prime minister called then-foreign minister Murray McCully and reportedly threatened to interpret New Zealand’s sponsorship as a “declaration of war.”

Brownlee says he expects the letter to enable the respective foreign ministries to start discussions with a view toward re-establishing a diplomatic connection.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s