As I have grown and lived this past 31 years on this earth, I have grown more hateful and more angry towards this world. It is one of the many reasons that this website was established, to push for the eventually nonexistence of all life, the obliteration of all objects, the end of all nature, and the demise of all entities in this world. It was at this moment that inspired me to write this song, to praise those who have killed and are planning to destroy the lives of others. For one good turn deserves another as they have continued to destroy and prey upon my life, so I gladly let my words and works on this site lead to the ultimate destruction of all that human beings hold dear.
Hateful Child
Cut them!
I was hot
But now I’m not
I have become as cruel as ice
When you see me coming, get the fuck outta my way
Step aside kikes
Or be gassed to death
When I am in want, I shall take
And what I don’t want I shall break
And I want you dead!
With a shot from my gun
I destroy lives!
For there is nothing you can do
For I have become a hateful child
Before death, I make my stand
In no man’s land
Against all odds
The man in black
Only you can save me
The hate was long sown
For who I want dead, I stab
And who I don’t want, I kill
Niggers are on my kill list!
Alive or dead
Use a .45
Aim and never miss
For I have become a hateful child
Each day and each night
Street fights
Surrounded by drugs and booze
Kikes run
We fight
I kill, they die
For it is what I need
And what I don’t need, I kill
Spic I don’t like you
So say your prayers kike!
While your life has value
Till then your time is up!
For I have become a hateful child!