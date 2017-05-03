French-Israeli settlers outraged over ‘Palestinian territories’ classification

French Israelis living beyond the green line were angered recently to receive letters from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs which described them as living in “The Palestinian Territories.”

Hundreds of settlers with French citizenship received official notices ahead of the French presidential elections, which called on them to exercise their right to vote. Settlers’ location was marked as “Territoires Palestiniens,” Channel 2 news reported.

The TV station said some French settlers decided not to vote due to their anger over the letters’ address line.

French Jewish MP Meyer Habib wrote a letter of complaint to President Francois Hollande over the matter, calling the letters’ wording “a demeaning provocation.”

“Beyond the political and legal debate, the French Foreign Ministry’s deliberate choice to present Israeli communities under the moniker ‘Palestinian territories’ is a demeaning provocation to French citizens living in Israel,” Habib said.

He called for a “realistic foreign policy” that would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and acknowledge the common foe that is radical Islam.