ABBAS: WE WILL NOT ACCEPT ANY SOLUTION THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE STATE ON ’67 LINES

Posted in Daily News, Historical Revisionism, World News by

 

On the eve of his first meeting with US President Donald Trump, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that the Palestinian leadership “will not accept any solution” that does not include a state along 1967 lines and east Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas made the remarks at an event in Washington, D.C., where he spoke before members of the Palestinian diaspora, who reside in the US.

 

Abbas has long stated that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state along 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital, but also proposed minor land swaps in previous negotiations.

Land swaps refer to possible exchanges of land, which would permit Israel to annex part of the West Bank and Gaza and a future Palestinian state to annex part of Israel.

Abbas and a team of his advisers on Wednesday are slated to meet with Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and a number of American-Jewish leaders.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s