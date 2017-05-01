With Fox News in Tumult, Another Executive, Bill Shine, Is Ousted

Seen by the Murdochs as a steward rather than a visionary — Rupert Murdoch, in a meeting with executives, once referred to him as a “fine company man” — Mr. Shine was not considered a long-term leader for the network, despite his close relationships with marquee personalities like Sean Hannity.

But Mr. Shine’s standing weakened in recent weeks as his name surfaced in new lawsuits against the channel and some advocacy groups called for his firing. Inside Fox News, Mr. Shine also advocated keeping Bill O’Reilly, even after The New York Times reported that Mr. O’Reilly, a popular prime-time host, had entered into multimillion-dollar settlements with women who had accused him of harassment. Mr. O’Reilly was fired almost two weeks ago.

The string of major departures — at a network that for two decades had had little to no change in its senior ranks — has unsettled Fox News’s employees, from its prime-time stars to its rank-and-file staff. Mr. Hannity, who had recommended Mr. Shine for his first position at Fox News, said on Twitter last week that Mr. Shine’s removal would be “the total end of the FNC as we know it.”

Mr. Hannity was mostly silent about the matter on Monday, although he posted a comment on Twitter affirming reports that he was not considering a departure from the network. Though Mr. Hannity teasingly suggested on his show that he might have something to say about Monday’s changes, in the end he did not address Mr. Shine’s exit.

Mr. Murdoch, Fox News’s executive chairman, is facing pressure on multiple fronts, not least his own corporate aspirations. He is on the verge of acquiring a long-coveted prize, the British satellite and television company Sky, for his European media empire.

But the deal must be approved by a British regulatory agency that will determine if 21st Century Fox can act as a “fit and proper” owner. The last time that Mr. Murdoch faced a major public outcry — during the hacking scandal at his British tabloid News of the World — he was stymied by regulators, who rejected an attempt to acquire Sky.

The Murdochs are “definitely cleaning house,” said Andrew Gilman, the chief executive of the crisis communications firm CommCore Consulting Group.

Referring to Mr. Murdoch’s sons, Lachlan and James, who run 21st Century Fox, Mr. Gilman added, “It sounds like the younger Murdochs are saying, ‘We’re willing to sacrifice some revenue and talent for a longer-term view.’”

The family has been willing to make sacrifices before: News of the World no longer publishes, and Rupert Murdoch let go one of his favorite executives, Rebekah Brooks, when she was caught up in that scandal (although he has since hired her back). Whether the Murdochs go further in changing over Fox News’s leadership is now a source of open speculation at the network.

With Mr. Shine out, the network is now under the day-to-day command of Jack Abernethy, who retained a title of co-president. Mr. Abernethy has also been cited as contributing to a toxic environment at Fox News. He has denied wrongdoing.

The network’s senior ranks still include other executives who worked closely with Mr. Ailes, including Dianne Brandi, the general counsel. On Monday, several employees pointed to the continued power of Mr. Abernethy, Ms. Brandi and Ms. Scott as evidence that the old guard at Fox News remains in charge.

Two employees invoked a phrase from President Trump in describing the attitude of some workers: “Drain the swamp.”

Five current Fox News employees, male and female, described the newsroom on Monday as being in a state of shock after learning of Mr. Shine’s exit. Workers there, speaking anonymously because they feared retribution, described a sense of continuing dread about the spate of new developments in a scandal that has stretched on for months.

Mr. Shine was a Long Island commuter who prided himself on his working-class roots, and friends considered him the newsroom’s closest embodiment of the average Fox News viewer. He had a knack for talent management and maintained a close friendship with Mr. Hannity, with whom he had worked before Mr. Hannity made the leap to cable-news prominence. The men frequently spoke by telephone.

It was Mr. Murdoch who selected Mr. Shine as a co-president last summer, after Mr. Ailes’s removal, and it was Mr. Murdoch who on Monday announced Mr. Shine’s exit in a memo to the staff.

“I know Bill was respected and liked by everyone at Fox News,” Mr. Murdoch wrote. “We will all miss him.”

In a subsequent public statement, Mr. Murdoch praised Mr. Shine even more, writing, “His contribution to our channel and our country will resonate for many years.”

Mr. Shine’s co-president position is considered open. Another executive, Jay Wallace, was promoted to president for news.

Mr. Murdoch concluded his note by underscoring the lucrative nature of the network. “Fox News continues to break both viewing and revenue records, for which I thank you all,” he wrote, adding, “I am sure we can do even better.”