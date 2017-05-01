UK lawmakers: US no longer reliable as Middle East policy leader

The UK must rethink its policies in the Middle East, can no longer rely on the US as a global leader in the region and should seriously consider recognition of a Palestinian state, a UK parliamentary committee said Monday.

A major report by the House of Lords International Relations Committee stated that “The mercurial and unpredictable nature of policymaking by President (Donald) Trump has made it challenging for the UK government to influence US foreign policy so far, a challenge that is not likely to ease.

“The new US administration has the potential to destabilize further the region…The US president has taken positions that are unconstructive and could even escalate conflict,” it said.

Committee chairman David Howell said in light of Trump’s unpredictability in dealing with Iran, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and other challenges, “We can no longer assume America will set the tone for the West’s relationship with the Middle East.”

He added that “In a world less automatically dominated by the US underpinning security in the region, it is no longer right to have a stance at every stage of ‘if we just get on with the US everything will be alright.’”

The committee warned that “the Israeli-Palestinian dispute is on the verge of moving into a phase where the two-state solution becomes an impossibility…In the absence of US leadership, it is time for the Europeans to play a more active role.”

It added that if Israel “continues to reduce the possibilities of a two-state solution, the UK should be ready to support (Security Council) resolutions condemning those actions in no uncertain terms.

“The Government should give serious consideration to now recognizing Palestine as a state, as the best way to show its determined attachment to the two-state solution.”

Trump will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Wednesday for their first face-to-face talks, with the PA leader hoping the billionaire businessman’s unpredictable approach can inject life into long-stalled peace efforts.

Abbas makes the trip to Washington while politically unpopular back home, but hoping Trump can pressure Israel into concessions he believes are necessary to salvage a two-state solution to the decades long conflict.

PA officials have seen the Israeli-Palestinian conflict overshadowed by global concerns such as the Syrian war and the Islamic State terror group, and want Trump’s White House to bring it back to the forefront.

“Palestinians are hoping that Trump’s unpredictability might play in their favor,” one Jerusalem-based European official told AFP on condition of anonymity. “They are going to be very disappointed. They can’t be sure of anything.”

Trump appeared to back away from the US commitment to the two-state solution when he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February.

He said he would support a single state if it led to peace, delighting many Israeli right-wingers who want to see their country annex most of the West Bank. Trump also vowed to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a prospect that alarmed Palestinians but which has been put on the back burner for now.

At the same time, he urged Israel to hold back on settlement building in the West Bank, a longstanding concern of Palestinians and the international community, who view settlements as an impediment to the eventual creation of a Palestinian state

One of Trump’s top advisers, Jason Greenblatt, held wide-ranging talks with both Israelis and Palestinians during a visit in March.

Trump has spoken of reviving the idea of a regional peace initiative, pulling in countries such as Egypt and Jordan, the only two Arab nations to have signed peace treaties with Israel.

Both Abbas and Trump have recently met Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Jordanian King Abdullah II.

After meeting Abbas on Saturday, Sissi urged Washington to help restart negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.