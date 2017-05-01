http://www.renegadetribune.com/slavic-martyrdom-day/

Renegade Editor’s Note: This article was sent to me by Ratu of Slavic Zoroastrians, who translated it from his mother tongue. I did the best I could to help it flow in English without losing any of the meaning.

By Ratu

Dear co-followers, sympathizers and people interested in the Way of Zarathustra. It is known that, in his teachings, Zarathustra repeatedly warned against introducing elements of other faiths and adding those elements to his teachings. He called for fidelity and loyalty to the homeland, society and families.

During millennia, many of these moral principles were observed by the Slavs and considered sacred. However, there came a time when there appeared a people who started to suppress this way of life in a cruel way.

Our ancestors have left us many traditions that have been observed to this day, and those traditions are not only related with religion, but also with physical health and well-being. That’s what’s left and what is still used in many homes – the things that we have inherited from our ancestors, in the verbal traditions, habits and sayings.

As we know, the gloomy times of the Middle Ages, as well as those which came later, were marked by violence from those who were the “heirs” of God’s mysteries, usurping every possible power at the same time.

It was this Power that led to many bloody events in Europe, which have repercussions into the present day, where the leaders, the Catholic popes, address crowds gathered in the Vatican and on watching on television, pleading for forgiveness for the bloody past and the numerous errors made by Its predecessors.

The times of Charlemagne and his bloody slaughter of the Slavs and the conquest of the Slavic countries show not only the “baptism through fire and sword”, but also the words of the popes and the Catholic-Christian clergy. The words of God Ahury Mazda, promising future times, were treated as lies, dust, cunning created by scammers.

In our opinion, such a “spiritual chameleon,” changing not only the teachings, but also artificially adopting the existing political and economic realm, does not deserve any trust or faith.

In spite of the numerous crimes committed against many people, different worldviews, beliefs, along with the well-known scientists who were executed for scientific opinions, treated as heresy by the then Church dignitaries, this religious organization celebrates the feasts and celebrations of those who have been martyrs for the proclamation of the Catholic faith.

Jews celebrate their calendar lights, related to many historical events, just as Catholicism celebrates its own holy days. If you examine them closer, they are all connected with bloody events, and some of these events have a historical background and others do not.

What about those who resisted the teachings imposed by force?

And here we get to the central point of this text, to emphasize not only the achievements and ancient history of the Slavs, but also the tragic events where they have taken part.

I ask all of you to express your opinion about the establishment of an annual commemoration of the Slavic Martyrdom Day associated with the process of Christianization and today’s victims of religion, on May 17.

Historical events show us a huge number of Slavic victims, which up to this day do not have a proper place in the calendar. Historical reports tell us that most of those who died, died because they were opposed to the imposition of a foreign worldview of faith. At the same time during the history of the Slavs started a process of increasingly imposing limits on their freedoms.

I hope that this significant addition to the calendar will commemorate those who gave their lives in the past, defending the faith that they possessed. As well as those, who for religious reasons became victims, under the form of exploitation, denigration, false accusations, where often under the pressure of their pursuers, they suffered health damages. It is also in the memory of the children cruelly murdered in orphanages in Ireland and Canada, and other countries where, for reasons often political, many investigations on these cases have been discontinued. There are also those kidnapped for military purposes or used for other illicit acts.

Seeing all this, it emerges that only one ethnic group of the Jews has a natural privilege to commemorate their relatives and ancestors, whose official figures are 6 million.

The Slavic history says that at the turn of the century it has lost about 30 million lives because of religious persecution. Among them were women, children, men and old men.

Decide for yourself if it is worth remembering them, not to remember those distant events, but as a form of warning and respect for those who followed the Way of their Fathers, living in the Truth.

Best wishes.

Ratu,

Slavic Zoroastrian