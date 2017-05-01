Sean Hannity (White Idiot, White Freemason) looking to bail on Fox as early as this week after exit of Fox News’ Shine

Popular Fox News nighttime host Sean Hannity may leave the conservative news network as early as after this evening’s broadcast following Monday’s resignation of Fox News co-president Bill Shine, reports the Daily Beast.

According to the Beast, sources at the network state that negotiations between Hannity’s lawyers and the network could end this week with Hannity off the air by Friday. Another source said Hannity could say his farewells this evening.

Hannity is known to be very close to Shine, once saying the network ousting him would be the “end of FNC as we know it.”

According to New York Magazine editor Gabriel Sherman, Fox sources say Hannity has a “key man clause” in his Fox contract that would allow him to leave the network at any time.

The loss of headliner Hannity would be another blow to the network that recently dismissed popular hosts Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly.

According to a Fox spokesperson rumors of Hannity’s exit are “Completely untrue.”