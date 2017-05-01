Jordanian TV instructs viewers on ‘Protocols’ of ‘abhorred, lying’ Jews

http://www.timesofisrael.com/jordanian-tv-instructs-viewers-on-protocols-of-abhorrent-lying-jews/

A program broadcast on Jordan’s Prime TV channel in April examined “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” treating the anti-Semitic document as an authentic Jewish text proving Judaism’s efforts to secretly control and manipulate the rest of the world.

The “Protocols,” a forged text produced in Russia at the turn of the last century, purports to outline Jewish plans to take over the world. It has been used by anti-Semites throughout the 20th and 21st centuries as justification for their views.

Host Ayed Alqam opens the three-part series by calling Jews “an ostracized and abhorred people” known “for their lying, fraud, and deception, and their sowing of strife.”

He then goes on to introduce the “Protocols” and to cite them as proof of Judaism’s culpability for any and all hardship experienced by Arab countries.

The translated video was provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

