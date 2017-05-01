From The Whorehouse To The White House: The Story Of The White Slut Melania Trump

http://www.renegadetribune.com/whorehouse-white-house/

Renegade Editor’s Note: In an effort to keep Trump’s jew lawyers from suing me, I made some of the statements in this article less “definitive” so as to leave the question up in the air whether or not the first lady was actually an escort. What is even disputed is that Melania was paid money to strip naked and even take part in softcore lesbian pornography. She was a “model”, but now is a role model for young girls around the world. Absolutely disgusting.

The “Trump” brand is widely known in our world today, largely because of the role the Trump family is playing in creating a one world society, but also because of the many scandals. One such scandal is the very interesting story of current First Lady, Melania Trump.

Born Melanija Knavs (Germanized to Melania Knauss) on April 26, 1970 in Slovenia, Yugoslavia, this peasant would rise to the throne of the United States. While digging through her past to uncover who she truly is, one cannot deny the obvious MK Ultra style grooming that took place. At the age of five, Melania was already being pimped out by her parents as a “model” – with some abuse likely occurring. Later, as a teenager, she started acting in commercials. When she turned 18, she signed a contract with a modeling agency based in Milan, Italy. In 2001, Knauss obtained a US green-card and became a lawful permanent resident. Five years later, in 2006, she gained her full citizenship.

After moving to New York City in 1996, Melania met her future husband, Donald Trump, at a Fashion Week party in New York City in September 1998” (Wikipedia).

Of course the Wikipedia entry fails to mention Paolo Zampolli, who was hosting this event.

The story of Donald meeting his current wife has been saturated down to the classic “billionaire meets a fashion model at some party” when, in reality, Mr. Zampolli could have been trafficking Melania as an “escort”. This story caused a splash when it was picked up by The Daily Mail in 2016. According to the New York Times:

Mr. Zampolli, a former modeling agent who had discovered the Slovene 20 years ago in Milan, listened as Ms. Trump expressed anguish over a gossipy report in the British tabloid The Daily Mail accusing her and Mr. Zampolli of operating an escort service in the 1990s.

The report confirms that Zampolli did secure Ms. Trump’s visa to the United States and indeed introduced her to her future husband at a 1998 party he was hosting at the Kit Kat Club, but of course Melania denies all accusations that she was anything but a model:

I have known Paolo Zampolli since 1995 when we first met at a modeling agency in Milan. He loved my portfolio and encouraged me to expand my career to New York City. Paolo was a very professional agent and still remains a friend today. The defamatory statements reported by The Daily Mail are 100% false.”

According to an article from AOL News, Trump was trying to get Knauss’ phone number, but she would not give it to him because he came with another woman. Sometime before the night was through, Trump ended up giving Melania the number to Mar-a-Lago, his business, his home in New York, and his personal cell phone. This was apparently what got Ms. Knauss so infatuated with Donald, his “energy” and “amazing sense of vitality”.

On January 2, 2005, Donald Trump and Melania Knauss were married at Mar-a-Lago. Those in attendance include (you’ll love this) Katie Couric, Matt Lauer, Rudy Giuliani, Heidi Klum, Star Jones, P. Diddy, Shaquille O’Neal (Freemason), Barbara Walters, Conrad Black, Regis Philbin, Simon Cowell (tied to PedoGate), Kelly Ripa, then-Senator Hillary Clinton, and former president Bill Clinton.

At the reception, Billy Joel serenaded the crowd with “Just the Way You Are” and supplied new lyrics about Donald to the tune of ‘The Lady Is a Tramp’ (Wikipedia).

Is the choice of songs a nod to the new Mrs. Trump actually being a “tramp”? Of course, a few lines in a song do not prove that she was a prostitute, however we also have the nude photos to consider. We now have a First Lady whose naked photos are all over the internet, including homosexual shots with other women, posing nude for magazine covers, and other degenerate pornography.

President Trump is quoted as saying, “Go to Russia the girls there have no morals.” Regarding notorious child sex slaver Jeffrey Epstein, Trump said:

..I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it, Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Taking into account the type of people with whom the commander-in-chief associates and considering the questionable Golden Showers Dossier, one can infer that Melania is cut from the same cloth as all the others women (“girls”) Trump has been with. To add even more disgrace to the traditionalism that Trump is allegedly a symbol for, in almost every single photo taken of the President, you can always see his wife in the background. He does not hold the door for her, wait for her, help her up or down any stairs, or even give her common decency. Zoomed in photos of her face show the same disgust. No wonder the Daily Stormer crowd likes him; look at how he treats her.

To summarize, Melanija Knavs went from being trafficked, in one way or another, by a dirt-bag to being the wife of another.

Related: Presidential Pimp: The ‘Trump Escorts’ Scandal