Protect your PC from the cyber-flu with these awesome free antivirus options

To help you find the best option, we’ve assembled this list of the best free antivirus software available for Windows 10, whether you prefer innate utilities Like Windows Defender, or quality third-party alternatives in the Avira vain.

In terms of basic protection, Avast has been shown to be one of the best antivirus programs out there, scoring a 5.5 out of 6 in in AV Test’s protection test. The latest free antivirus suite from Avast! is an impressive package. Aside from the usual virus and malware protection — including anti-rootkit and anti-spyware capabilities — the software comes with a slew of customizable options you can toggle at installation, including protection for your Android devices through Avast mobile Security & Antivirus. The 2017 version of Avast goes the extra mile when it comes to making sure you feel safe using the program; at installation, there is a very clear breakdown of exactly how Avast! uses your private information.

Avast gets out in front of potential malware attacks by initiating scans before an unknown file opens, and will prevent it from doing so should it cause any red flags. The software is good at protecting your PC while online, blocking malicious URLs and stopping auto-downloads from occurring. The 2017 version watches the behavior of specific apps to see they are doing anything suspicious, as well.

Of course as a free program, you’ll be missing out on some features exclusive to the paid package, including auto-scans and auto-updates. Those wanting such upgrades will need to opt for a subscription plan, which ranges from $10 to $180 per month. Still, sticking with the free version will keep you well-protected.

Comodo’s free download, available for both Windows and Mac, includes antivirus and firewall capabilities that are designed for small businesses, but available to private users via a free version (with no limit on how long you can use it). The interface is sharp and task-oriented, the options for control are diverse, and Comodo has a great suite of tools for sole proprietors and busy personal computers alike.

Comodo has also done an impressive job of keeping up on the latest security options, including cloud-based whitelisting for service providers, auto sandboxing so that any unknown programs are run in a safe environment before integrating with the rest of your OS, and a customized scanning schedule. There are also new additions, like game mode designed for at-home computers, making this software even more versatile.

Sophos Home is a free version of the Sophos security program for Mac and PC. It’s a particularly good choice for families with the ability to manage up to 10 computers on a single browser and block unwanted websites. However, it also includes classic abilities like antivirus and anti-malware protection and scans.

Otherwise, the Home version of Sophos is simple and uncluttered, with basic alerts, browser controls, and scanning functions that anyone can figure out. It’s an ideal choice for those who want to focus on parental controls while still getting the benefit of firewalls and scans. Currently, the software works with Edge, IE, Safari, Chrome and Firefox.

360 Total Security gets high marks for its sheer amount of choices. Antivirus, anti-malware, and anti-ransomware protection are backed up by multiple engine protection, including cloud scan, system repair, QVMII AI, Avira, and Bitdefender – in other words, it’s even compatible with other antivirus software if you prefer their scans more than 360.

But the choices don’t end there. System protection includes USB drive, network, file system, and registry defenses, as well as options to scan files at download or on opening. Internet security options include online shopping protection and malicious site blocking. If you want even more options, consider upgrading to the next tier, which is currently also free, but includes more options for patching Adobe and Microsoft products, Wi-Fi security checks, and tools to clean out unnecessary files and improve internet speeds.

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition revels in a minimalist design that makes it low-maintenance. Though the application features no configurations of any kind, it automatically scans your machine in the background using cloud-based detection, subsequently performing a deeper scan if it comes across any malicious software or red flags.

The bundled, real-time virus shield additionally blocks malicious URL and uses behavior-based detection, protecting against potential threats. Newer features include anti-fraud options that uses more advanced filters to warn you away from any sites that have been known to try to steal identities.

Aside from commendable malware blocking and removal, the lightweight program doubles as an excellent anti-rootkit and anti-phishing utility, the latter detecting and blocking fraudulent sites through HTTP-based scanning.

Now boasting a whopping 300 million downloads worldwide (and counting), Malwarebytes provides some of the best and most comprehensive virus-removal software available, frequently making it one of the first go-to sources for tech agencies and support groups alike.

The program uses Chameleon technology to get the application running on already infected systems, triggering the “mbam-chameleon” app when necessary and helping install and update any required drivers crucial to the software’s functionality. Options are divided into four different modules. Anti-malware protects against and removes malware with automatic scans, while anti-ransomware helps shield files from ransomware attacks. Anti-exploit helps protect against any known vulnerabilities discovered in your system or apps, while malicious website protection keeps you away from fake or malicious sites.

This article was updated on April 24th, 2017 by Tyler Lacoma. Removed out-of-date applications, added Sophos, Comodo, and 360 Total Security.