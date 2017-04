http://www.renegadetribune.com/persian-man-demands-equal-rights-white-people-council-meeting-ca/

The City of Anaheim held a council meeting on April 25, 2017. Council Member Dr Jose Moreno, a Democrat, proposed a resolution that favors illegal immigration. A man of Iranian descent gave an impassioned speech against Dr Moreno’s resolution. Many anti-Whites in the audience were triggered.