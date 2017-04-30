Blacks, Jews, and Reverse Discrimination

http://www.renegadetribune.com/blacks-jews-reverse-discrimination/

Renegade Editor’s Note: This article is from 43 years ago, and though our world has changed quite a bit, the underlying principles remain the same.

By Dr. William L. Pierce (1974)

WHITE AMERICANS — MEMBERS of that great, dispossessed majority — are increasingly suffering from the effects of a widespread program of “reverse discrimination,” in which they are refused employment or promotion or housing or small-business loans because they are not members of some officially sanctioned racial minority.

The White reaction to this anti-White favoritism has been weak and disorganized, at least in part because of a failure to understand the source of the problem. The White tendency is to regard the Black community as organized and monolithic and to place the blame for reverse discrimination entirely on Black-bloc political pressure.

Toms and Nationalists

In reality, things are a little different. It behooves us to understand that the Black community is neither monolithic nor ultimately responsible for the policy of reverse discrimination.

For political purposes, Blacks can be divided into three categories. By far the largest of these categories — at least 90 per cent of the Black population — is apolitical, consisting of Blacks who are largely unconscious of everything happening outside their immediate circle of friends and acquaintances. They just drift with the prevailing current. (The same thing is true, of course, of about half of the White population.)

The conscious Blacks tend to fall into two distinct groupings: the “toms,” or assimilationists, and the nationalists, or “Black is beautiful” crowd. Although some of the outward distinctions between the two have become blurred in the last decade because of the acceptance by toms of certain nationalist styles, this categorization remains valid.

Deodorants and Miscegenation

Most middle-class Negroes are toms, although many hotly deny it. Basically, they have very low self-esteem.

They want to be White, and they take great pains to dress like Whites, act like Whites, talk like Whites, and adopt White lifestyles. They tend to be avid consumers of hair straighteners, deodorants, and skin-lightening creams.

Most toms are not full-blooded Negroes, and status in their set is determined by their percentage of White genes. For them, the next best thing to being White is to “make it” in White society.

Racial intermarriage is quite acceptable to them.

Afros and Black Studies

The nationalists, on the other hand, have decided that there is absolutely nothing wrong with being born Black and having an African rather than a European heritage. Instead of trying to imitate Whites and their ways, they emphasize their own racial attributes.

The nationalists are responsible for the “Black consciousness” rhetoric of recent years (which has even become fashionable among some tom elements), for a number of distinctive Black styles (such as Afro hairdos), for “Black studies” courses in the schools, and for a number of violent clashes with White authority. They range from non-violent “Black culture” advocates to armed revolutionaries.

NAACP vs. Muslims

The best-known tom political organization is the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Some of the more prominent tom personalities are Bayard Rustin (long-time organizer for communist-front groups, currently head of the A. Philip Randolph Institute), Ralph David Abernathy (head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference), and, of course, the late Martin Luther King. In addition, a few toms have been given status inside the System by being elected to Congress.

The best-known Black-nationalist group is probably the so-called “Nation of Islam” (Black Muslims). Among the better-known personalities are boxer Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay), playwright and poet Imamu Baraka (Leroi Jones), and the late Malcolm X.

“White Devils”

One thing toms and nationalists have in common is their hatred of Whites. Among the nationalists this hatred is open and outspoken. They see “White devils” as the oppressors of their people. Whites can never be forgiven for robbing them of their heritage by bringing their ancestors to America.

The toms’ hatred of Whites stems from their own self-hatred. Like its source it is kept repressed, but it is nevertheless there, seething just beneath the surface. The harder the tom struggles to become the “equal” of the White, the more elusive this impossible goal becomes and the bitterer grows his resentment.

Enter the Jew

America’s Black-White racial situation was pregnant enough with ominous possibilities — all the result of our failure to repatriate America’s freed slaves to their African homeland immediately after the Civil War — when a third party stuck his nose into things.

Actually, the Jewish role in American race relations began many years prior to the turbulent 1960s and 1970s. It is a little-known fact that the most important tom organization, the NAACP, was not founded by Blacks but by Jews. Since its inception in 1910 it has been led and financed by Jews. Its first leaders, Joel and Arthur Spingarn, who succeeded each other as head of the organization, were Jews. The current president, Kivie Kaplan, is also a Jew.

And it was Jack Greenberg, the Jewish lawyer heading the NAACP’s legal department, who directed the strategy which resulted in the Supreme Court’s infamous school integration decision of 1954. From that bit of mischief has grown all of today’s agony over forced racial busing.

Racial Hiring Quotas

In parallel with their program for the racial mixing of Blacks and Whites in the schools, Jews have also been the moving force behind the Federal government’s “equal opportunity” program.

Hiring quotas for Blacks were first established on Federally funded construction projects in 1969, and all contractors and labor and craft unions working on the projects were required to meet the quotas. Thousands of White workers lost jobs and union seniority as employers and union bosses complied with the racial quotas set by Washington.

Later the racial quotas were extended to other industries and businesses and to state and local governments. If the teaching staff in a local school system or the officers of a police department were judged to be too White by the equal-opportunity bureaucrats in Washington, orders were issued to cease hiring Whites until a certain number of Blacks had been hired.

So long as the racial quotas were applied only to those jobs and professions in which Jews were very scarce, the Jewish community and the mass media were 100 per cent in favor of quotas. Nothing seemed fairer than that a White man or woman should give up his or her job to a Negro, in order to compensate for past discrimination.

But when the hiring quotas were extended to the white-collar professions and Jews began being bumped, oy veh, such complaints you never heard! In New York City, where the teachers in the public schools are predominantly Jewish, when Black nationalists began demanding “community control” of schools in Black neighborhoods, Jewish teachers whose jobs were threatened screamed bloody murder and the press took up their cause.

The DeFunis Case

And when a Jewish student, Marco DeFunis, was refused admission to the University of

Washington law school because the school hadn’t yet filled its quota for Blacks, Jews began bickering among themselves as to whether or not the program of reverse discrimination should be continued.

Jews are so heavily overrepresented in medical and law schools, in government, in journalism, and in certain other professions, that the government policy of Black quotas threatened to hurt Jews just as it had hurt Whites in the construction industry.

Jews Aren’t White

Jews finally resolved this problem by deciding that they aren’t really a part of the White majority but are members of a disadvantaged minority. Therefore, the program of reverse discrimination should be continued, but Jews should be exempted from it. Henceforth, Jews will support the program so long as only non-Jewish Whites are bumped to make way for Blacks.

If the Black community hadn’t realized it before, the controversy among Jews over racial quotas left no doubt in Black minds that Jews were serving their own ends, and not Black interests, in pushing for the integration of Blacks and Whites.

Beneath the Mask

The tom organizations have always deeply resented their dependence on the Jews. Jewish money, Jewish “advisers,” and Jewish publicity have been their lifeblood.

Black toms have not been deceived by the mask of “brotherhood” the Jews have shown them. They have keenly felt the contempt that lies beneath the mask.

The nationalist hatred of Jews goes beyond the resentment of being “used.” They understand that the Jews, in using racial integration to undermine White Gentile solidarity, will inevitably destroy the Blacks ‘ own identity too.

CORE Switched

For the most part, the toms keep their feelings about the Jews to themselves, although the resentment often shows through. One Black group, the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), which started as a militant tom organization, complete with Jewish advisers pulling the strings behind the scenes, managed to throw off Jewish control and switch its orientation to nationalist, but such instances are rare.

Jews have never backed Black nationalist organizations in any consistent or substantial manner, although they have tried to get handles on them. In the case of the Black Panthers the Jews succeeded, but most other nationalist groups have managed to maintain their independence.

An Easy Choice

Nationalists and toms are engaged in an escalating struggle for the souls of their people. Despite the numerical and material advantages now enjoyed by the toms in this conflict, the nationalists have been making noticeable gains recently. In addition, the nationalists have Nature on their side, and that’s an ally hard to beat.

From the White viewpoint, the choice between the two factions is easy. A nationalist victory may result in an armed confrontation between Whites and Blacks, but that’s something we know how to handle. Far better the loss of a few million lives in a race war than the loss of everything through continued assimilation and miscegenation. After all, no lives can be saved in the long run — only genes, only the race.

Mutual Respect

Ultimately, whether a race war occurs or not, the only possible basis for pacific relations between Whites and Blacks must be one of mutual respect. Respect for another race does not necessarily imply either love or admiration for that race, but it does imply self-respect on the part of both races.

Black self-respect can be fully realized only after the nationalist viewpoint has prevailed and Black society and the Black man’s destiny have been separated from those of the White man.

Until that time, however, Whites will continue suffering from reverse discrimination and Blacks will continue suffering the ignominy of being used as pawns in the Jewish bid for world domination.

From Attack! No. 31, 1974, transcribed by Vanessa Neubauer from the book The Best of Attack! and National Vanguard.