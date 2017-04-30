Bill Cosby Breaks 2-Year Silence to Announce Hopes for Comedy Return

Despite being outed as an alleged pervert who has been accused by more than 50 women of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, child sexual abuse, and/or sexual misconduct, Bill Cosby hopes to resuscitate his comedy career.

“I miss it all and I hope that day will come,” he said during a recent interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association published at BlackPressUSA, referencing his desire to return to the stage. “I have some routines and storytelling that I am working on.”

“I think about walking out on stage somewhere in the United States of America and sitting down in a chair and giving the performance that will be the beginning of the next chapter of my career,” he added, apparently oblivious to just how tattered his reputation has become.

It was as if Cosby had lost touch with reality. Whereas he used to be associated with TV father Cliff Huxtable, a lovable man with a strong moral backbone, the wannabe born-again comedian is now associated with debauchery.

Suffice it to say, it would be difficult to find even one adult in the United States not aware of Cosby’s record as an alleged sexual abuser who, according to the most recent allegation, drugged and molested former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004, as noted by Vanity Fair.

Of course the comedian has denied this allegation, as well as the dozens of others lodged against him, but at what point does a man’s word become absolutely meaningless?

That’s the question many Americans will have to ask themselves if and when Cosby does ever return to the stage.

Keep in mind that Cosby has thus far not been convicted of any crime, largely because of the statute of limitations on sexual assault charges. Most of his accusers waited for far too long to share their stories.

Such was not the case for Constand. According to Breitbart, Cosby has been charged with drugging and molesting her — and heads to trial in early June. And if the jury winds up ruling against him, the only place he’ll be telling jokes is in prison.