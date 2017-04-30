Abbas meets with King Abdullah ahead of White House visit

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Sunday in Amman in order to coordinate positions ahead of Abbas’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House this week.

According to the Hebrew-language Ynet news site, Abbas and Abdullah agreed during the meeting that a two-state outcome is the “only solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They were also said to have discussed ways to reboot peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

The meeting of the two leaders came less than 24 hours after Abbas held similar talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo.

Sissi issued a similar statement after that meeting, affirming his country’s commitment to the two-state solution and urging the US to “play an active role in efforts to resume negotiations.”

During his visit to Washington on Wednesday, Abbas is set to hold a series of high-level meetings with Trump and other senior US administration officials in an effort to revive peace talks.

Trump has made Middle East peacemaking a priority, meeting at the White House in February with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and earlier this month with Sissi and Abdullah.

The US president is expected to make his first visit to Israel at the end of May.

His peace envoy, Jason Greenblatt, has made two trips to the region since Trump assumed the presidency in January in an effort to jumpstart the long-dormant negotiations.

Trump spoke to Abbas for the first time over the phone in March, when he invited him to the White House.

After meeting with Greenblatt in Ramallah in March, Abbas said he believed a “historic” peace deal with Israel was possible with Trump in office.

Greenblatt told Arab foreign ministers a week later that Trump was committed to reaching a deal between Israel and the Palestinians that would “reverberate” throughout the Middle East and the world.

In an interview published last week by the Japanese news site Asahi Shimbun, Abbas expressed willingness to meet Netanyahu in Washington under the auspices of the Trump administration.

“I am ready to meet the prime minister of Israel anytime in Washington under the patronage of President Trump,” he said.

After Trump’s planned first visit to the region in late May, he will reportedly be followed by his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations. The latter is reportedly set to come in June.