Setting Aside Another Trumpian Myth: Busting Sex Trafficking Rings

Featured Image: Donald Trump with old pal Jeffrey Epstein, notorious child trafficker, who had 14 phone numbers for the current president in his “black book”. Before Epstein was first arrested, Trump said:

I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it, Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

By of The New Nationalist

The idea that there has been “an unprecedented number” of sex traffickers arrested since Trump took office has little basis in reality. Many who had tuned into Pedogate, including The New Nationalist (TNN), had some hopes a new sheriff would come to town post-election to deal with this evil. The reality is much different. As of this juncture, many of the Pizzagate actors are carrying on as usual. Meanwhile, after being used to score tawdry campaign points the whole Anthony Weiner story has been pretty much been deep-sixed.

There was a flurry of stories in the weeks following the inauguration that the Trumptards used to buttress their false persona of Trump and his team. However, closer scrutiny suggest these arrests mostly involve adult women selling sex and men trying to engage in consensual adult prostitution. These were part of annual regional John sting operations and were the result of investigations in the works long before Trump took office. Furthermore, they had nothing to do with federal law enforcement directives or activities.

There was a state-level bust in Virginia, where TNN has shown pedo activities are particularly rampant. The sting — a “To Catch a Predator”-style operation involving police posing online as a 13-year-old — began in October 2016 and ended in early February. Eleven people were arrested as part of the “five-month cyber-sting operation led by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit in partnership with the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”

In other “big cases,” 478 people were arrested in a statewide California sting that included zero sex-trafficking arrests, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A total of 142 men were arrested for attempting to pay consenting adult women for sexual activity. Thirty-six men were arrested for pimping. The rest of those arrested — 300 in total — were women taken in on prostitution charges.

In Texas, 178 men were arrested for soliciting prostitution from an undercover cop posing as a consenting adult sex worker. The stings were part of a nationwide “Johns Suppression Initiative” organized annually in Illinois by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

Four “pimps” and 12 people arrested on unspecified charges during a month-long Detroit operation, which concluded two days after Trump took office.

In other cases, the headlines are misleading. Here is a story: Crackdown on sex trafficking yields 29 arrests. Open the story and it reveals, “29 people have been arrested in connection with attempting to purchase “commercial sex.”

And so on and so on. These shadow language flamboozles are almost exclusively routine John and prostitution operations being called trafficking. In the major cases involving hidden from sight high profile pedos, such as the San Francisco case TNN reported on, the culprits get a slap on the wrist and confused news coverage.

TNN’s takeaway: There is no real evidence that serious enforcement against pedo trafficking rings is in play. About all that has transpired is that the high level pedos infesting the power structure have gotten a reminder that they are compromised and need to comply with the new administration and their Crime Syndicate handlers. Those in the public awakening to the reality of pedogate have been gas lighted (called crazy) and those who report on it labeled as “fake news.” Trump has done nothing to counter that MSM narrative. The one Trump official who seemed to grasp the conspiracy, General Flynn, is gone and facing jail time. Sadly, it’s simply pedo business as usual under Trump.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.

Renegade Editor’s Note: Instead of bringing the culprits to justice, President Trump appointed Alex Acosta as Labor Secretary. Acosta is the attorney who gave Trump’s billionaire buddy (((Jeffrey Epstein))) a “sweetheart” deal after being caught for child sex trafficking. Did people really think that Trump is not comprised and would actually hang all his friends out to dry?