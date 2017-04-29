President Trump Now Declares: “I’m a Nationalist… and a Globalist” (LOL…..)

http://www.renegadetribune.com/president-trump-now-declares-im-nationalist-globalist/

Renegade Editor’s Note: Remember when everyone was telling us that this past election was the battle between nationalism and globalism and most people actually believed it? This statement is a perfect example of cognitive dissonance.

Psychological conflict resulting from incongruous beliefs and attitudes held simultaneously.”

By Melissa Dykes

Looks like someone came out of the closet…

In his latest Wall Street Journal interview, president Trump has declared that he isn’t just a nationalist…

He’s also a globalist.

Apparently he now admits he’s both.

Yes, just after his dramatic reversal on NAFTA (and NATO), Trump has officially declared himself “also a globalist”. He told the WSJ:

Hey, I’m a nationalist and a globalist,” President Trump said. “I’m both. And I’m the only one who makes the decision, believe me.”

Yes… Believe him.

P.S.:

A senior Toronto bank executive told the WSJ that this administrative duplicity on global trade was evident by the calls President Trump’s Chief economic advisor Gary Cohn and his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have made on numerous occasions to senior Canadian business officials in recent weeks, assuring them that no significant changes to NAFTA are expected.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.