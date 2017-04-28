Lawmakers (White Freemasons) introduce bipartisan resolution to honor Israeli-American community

(JTA) — Two New York Congress members introduced a bipartisan resolution to honor the Israeli-American community ahead of Jewish Heritage Month in May.

On Wednesday, Reps. Grace Meng, a Democrat, and Lee Zeldin, a Republican, introduced the resolution, which “affirms that the Israeli-American community has contributed immensely to American society and culture.”

The resolution lauds Israeli-Americans’ contributions to the fields of national security, high-tech and biotech, and highlights two successful Israeli Americans — Abraham Karem, an aerospace engineer, and Safra Catz, the CEO of Oracle.

Meng and Zeldin, who is Jewish, in a statement Thursday praised the contributions of Israeli Americans.

“From creating technological advancements that we use every day, to starting businesses that employ tens of thousands of Americans, the Israeli-American community continues to thrive, thereby strengthening our economy,” Meng said.

Zeldin said: “Israeli-Americans contribute in many ways that create jobs and help grow our economy, while strengthening our nation’s national security to protect America’s interests at home and abroad.”

