Renegade Editor’s Note: I found this article from over 3 decades ago by checking out Ron McVan’s timeline. I have included his words as a kind of foreword:

The fierce one in his fury, a font of inspiration, Mjollnir, his judge and jury, defies all explanation! With his hammer smashing thunder, cracking lightning cross the sky, all eyes gaze up in wonder, as his chariot passes by!

Muscles tense and bulging, unyielding in their might, slayer of the giants, ever ready for a fight! Friendly to his kinfolk, dreaded terror to his foe, Thor! reign on forever, warrior god that we love so!

“Thor” by Elsie Christensen

According to legend Thor, God of Thunder, was the first son of Wotan; his mother was the giantess Jord which is the Scandinavian word for earth; she is therefore also known as Eartha or Erda.

As a child Thor quickly grew in size and strength, and he was soon able to handle things of great weight with amazing ease. He was usually good-humoured but could occasionally fly into a terrible rage. His mother therefore sent him to be cared for by Vingnir (the winged) and Hora (heat) who together were considered the personification of lightning; they managed to bring up their foster son wisely and Thor loved them dearly; in their honor he assumed the names Vingthor and Hlorridi, the former being the better known.

When he was grown he went home to Asgard and took his place among the Aesir at the council, but he was never allowed to use the Bifrost bridge as it was feared the heat from his presence would set it afire; so he had to wade through the rivers Kormt and Ormt to get to the meetings when the gods held council at the Well of Urd.

Thor had three magic possessions; the best known is the hammer, Mjollnir (‘the crusher’) which he hurls at his enemies and which has the wonderful property always to return to his hand regardless of how far he throws it. Thor’s hammer was considered sacred and the ancients usually made the Sign of the Hammer before an important event, at ceremonies and other such occasions. When the Christian missionaries forced our forefathers to accept their foreign creed they were unable to persuade the people to stop using the hammer sign, so the crafty emissaries from Rome had to appropriate it, and the old sacred sign has ever since been used by the church as what they call the Sign of the Cross.

Since the hammer also became the emblem of the thunderbolt and therefore red-hot, Thor’s second magic possession was an iron gauntlet called Iarn-greipir (Iron-grip) with which to grasp the hammer when it returned to him after having felled an enemy. His third important possession was his magic belt, Megin-giord; whence he could hurl the hammer any distance at all against evil forces.

The rumbling associated with lightning comes from the noise made when Thor drives across the heavens in his chariot pulled by the two goats Tann-gniostr (tooth-cracker) and Tann-gnister (tooth-gnasher).

Thor was married twice. His first wife was the giantess Iarnsaxa (Iron axe) by whom he had two sons Magni (strength) and Modi (courage), who are destined to survive the Battle at Ragnarok. Retaining their father’s hammer they will form part of the new generation of gods in the next world. Thor’s second wife was golden-haired Sif by whom he also had two children.

Many are the stories told about Thor’s great strength, his fights with the giants and his many travels. There seems to have been two kinds of giants, one representing all evil forces the Aesir, and especially Thor, constantly were fighting, and another which the legends describe in a far more friendly fashion. The dividing line may be along the sexes for it seems that usually it is the male giants who are the bad ones whereas at least some of the giantesses are described as beautiful; and we know that not only Wotan but several of the other gods married some of these beauties. We suggest this may be a left-over from earlier times when the religious sentiments centered around female deities as fertility goddesses who still during the time of Wotanism were seen as ‘good’ but later were turned into witches, mostly personified by the old women hunted so relentlessly by the church.

That Thor had strong connections with the giant race is obvious, not only through his mother Erda but also through his paternal grandmother Bestla. In Scandinavia he was known as ‘Old Thor’ indicating that he originally belonged to the older pantheon of fertility gods commonly honored before Wotan became the chief god and the main thrust of the religion became warrior-oriented. We know Wotan was not the first sky-father; it is generally thought Tyr was. But we wonder if it is too far out to speculate on the connection between Tyr which is the Scandinavian word for a bull, and Thor whose name in the North is spelled without the ‘h’ and reminds us of the Spanish and Italian word for the same animal – el toro; all these languages are after all originally Indo-European and might possibly have the same linguistic base; time and again we come across confusing names and attributes of the gods. Such a connection may even go back to the mists of antiquity when our ancestors had totems. It would be natural to choose the strong bull as a totem animal; of course a god would eventually also bear that name, and still later might have merged with the younger pantheon of the Aesir and both Tyr and Thor would appear as sons of Wotan, the new chief god. This would also admirably explain the horn symbology on the Viking helmets so often depicted, as the remnants of a bull cult of long ago when it was believed that wearing some part of one’s totem would give strength and bring luck.

Thor’s great strength, his heavily built body and general appearance also bring to mind the description of the giants, although he of course is depicted as red-headed, muscular and handsome. He easily becomes belligerent in this eager protection of the gods and seems to have more brawn than brain.

Being the god of thunder he was also seen as ruler of the weather, especially the rain needed to fructify the earth, and he thus became the patron of the thralls and other members of the lower classes who worked the fields. His home was Thrudvang (vang-field) where he built his magnificent palace Bilskirnir (lightning) which has five hundred and forty halls to accommodate the thralls when they die, and where they are treated just as well as their masters in Valhalla.

However, there are strong indications that this story is based on a mistranslation; we believe that as the chief god Wotan was the patron of the Jarls, so was Thor, second only to Wotan, the patron of the Jarls who were the free farmers and yeomen, and that the reference to the good treatment they got in his many splendid halls should be seen as an expression of the understanding that although the warrior-heroes were needed to protect land and tribe, the farmers were as important to the community and that the whole community was closely linked to the soil; again reminiscent of an earlier connection with an agriculture society.

Yet another connection between Thor and the older fertility gods may be seen in that the Yule month was (is) sacred both to him and Frey whom we know belongs to the older fertility gods, the Vanir; both were honored at the rebirth of the sun with its recurring promise of new life in barn and field.

At Ragnarok Thor fights mightily against the Midgard serpent, the monster encircling the world with its evil ways. He kills it, but in so doing he himself is felled by its poisonous breath. In some Areas such as Norway and Sweden, Thor was revered even more than Wotan, and he is loved by all Wotanists for his courage and valor and for his loyalty towards gods and men.

In our calendar we especially honor Thor on Dec. 25 at the tribal Yule Feast; the god and the beautiful Sif reside over the fall season as patrons of the harvest.

From Elsie Christensen’s periodical “The Odinist” issue # 75 1983.