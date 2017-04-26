US Nuke Sub to Dock in Korean Port

As tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased over North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile tests, the United States recently made a massive power move by sending a nuclear-powered submarine into the region.

The USS Michigan, which was built to carry and launch ballistic and Tomahawk cruise missiles, pulled into the South Korean port of Busan early Tuesday morning for what was officially called a routine hull check, according to CNN.

Unofficially, however, the submarine’s presence has been hailed a show of force meant to send a strong message to Pyongyang on the same day North Korea celebrated the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army.

U.S. Naval Forces in Korea publicly said the port call was “routine,” but officials quietly told CNN that the timing was not a coincidence, as an aircraft carrier strike group also made its way into the region on April 24.

The carrier group was in the Philippine Sea in waters south of Japan, conducting joint exercises with Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force, according to The U.K. Telegraph.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s navy has been conducting exercises with U.S. destroyers in waters west of the Korean peninsula, and they planned to soon join the carrier strike group approaching the region.

President Donald Trump described the force as an “armada” in early April when speaking with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo about the situation with North Korea.

“We are sending an armada. Very powerful,” Trump said at the time. “We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That I can tell you.”

The USS Michigan was one of four Ohio-class guided-missile submarines, originally designed to launch nuclear missiles, that were converted between 2003 and 2007 to be able to fire Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to Fox News.

Together, the four submarines represented “more than half of the Submarine Force’s vertical launch payload capacity,” the U.S. Navy reported, explaining that each sub was capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles. Additionally, the converted submarines can carry and deploy as many as 66 special operations personnel.

While the USS Michigan was not expected to take part in the joint exercises, its presence in the region was certainly a powerful message to Kim Jong Un and the North Koreans who have been suspected of preparing an impending nuclear missile launch.