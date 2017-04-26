The White Freemason Donald Trump is a Shill for Israel

http://www.renegadetribune.com/freemason-trump-shill-israel/

The Oxford Dictionary defines a shill as someone working as an accomplice of a confidence trickster or swindler who poses as a genuine customer to entice or encourage others. The word was first used in an English sentence in 1916 and was thought to be a corruption of the word shillabers. This writer couldn’t get any modern dictionary to admit it, but it is believed that it is of Yiddish origin.

In a March 29th Politico article titled The Crisis of Trumpism, political writer Rich Lowry writes about a perceived identity crisis Trump is suffering:

This isn’t a function of poll numbers, or the Russia controversy, or any other melodrama of the past three months, but something more fundamental: No officeholder in Washington seems to understand President Donald Trump’s populism or have a cogent theory of how to effect it in practice, including the president himself.

The President seems to be in a quandary at this early juncture in his administration. The scene is almost Shakespearian in nature as in Hamlet’s dilemma where he spurts forth the question “To be, or not to be.”

Trump appears to be a reluctant revolutionary, who after fighting a long and bitter election campaign, has suddenly realized the danger and the enormity of his role and has slowed his pace and has become loathe to continue with the implementation of many of his campaign promises.

Most Mason-watchers are certain that Trump is a private Mason. He doesn’t admit that he is a brother in this secret society but most certainly he is. This behavior is not at all uncommon. Let’s face it, the organization is secretive.

What might Trump’s membership in the “Craft” augur for his administration? Freemasons, especially those higher up in the organization, are accused, by those bold enough to say it, of being pro-Jewish or philo-Semitic in their social and political alignment.

Is there a nexus between the Freemasons and the Jews? Are the zeitgeists of these two entities historically and culturally intertwined and have they, through time, become partners in one great scheme to control the world? Over the last century or so, has a Judeo-Masonic establishment emerged in America?

Israeli interests wrest control of the west wing

The Trump White House is very much a family affair. Jared Kushner, over the past weeks, has succeeded in “squeezing-out” Steve Bannon and his right-wing Breitbart gang (the Kushner family, by the way, have always been known as prominent Democrats). His wife, first-daughter Ivanka, has been given an office in the west wing as well. This New York “power couple” are orthodox Jews, who rigidly observe their sabbath (Saturday), and refrain from any kind of work on this day, much to the president’s chagrin.

Jared and Ivanka are close personal friends to Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu and his wife. The Kushner family, particularly Jared’s dad, Charles Kushner, are major donors to pro-Israel and Jewish causes. One time, in Jared’s youth, he gave up his bed and moved to the basement so Netanyahu could spend the night at their home in Livingston, New Jersey.

The Kushner influence was displayed to the world these past few weeks when it became apparent to Trump-watchers, that the erstwhile consigliere Steve Bannon no longer had the president’s ear. This was the man who steered Trump through the general election last fall, and got him elected. This seemed to confirm that it was Kushner’s influence that also determined the fate of top campaign advisers Roger Stone, Corey Lewandowsky and Paul Manafort and, for that matter, national security adviser Michael Flynn—let alone the selection of Mike Pence as Trump’s running mate over Chris Christie (who as a U.S. Attorney years earlier, had sent Kushner’s father to jail). The Trump White House is being managed like a family business, and that’s not a good thing!

Trump has, since the November election, brought many left-leaning Democratic and foreign policy hawks into his administration. Many of these people are connected to the globalist-oriented banking firm of Goldman Sachs and in foreign policy, they are very much pro-Israel.

One of the bright lights emerging in the Trump White House is one the president himself refers to as “one of my geniuses”. His name is Gary D. Cohn, who is a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs president. According to aides close to him, he is muscling aside some of his boss’s most hard-right advisers to push for more business-friendly economic policies and a more hawkish, anti-Putin posture in the middle-east much to the delight of the Israel-firsters.

Cohn, 56, did not work on Republican Trump’s campaign and only got to know him after the November election, but he has emerged as one of the administration’s most powerful players in an ascent that rankles conservatives.

As director of the National Economic Council (NEC), Cohn, 56, is a key administration link to globalist business elites and White House sources say he will lead the charge for Trump on top domestic priorities such as tax reform, infrastructure, and deregulation.

Another rising star in the west wing is President Trump’s newly appointed deputy national security adviser, Dina Powell who also came from Goldman Sachs where she was a partner. Ms. Powell was born in Cairo, Egypt, and an Arab speaker, emigrating with her parents to Texas at the age of four. Her father drove a bus and operated a convenience store in Dallas.

A graduate of Dallas’ prestigious Ursuline Academy, Powell attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she first got the political bug working in the state Senate. Her first internship was with then-Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, a Republican, who’s kept up with her career through the years.

“She is extraordinary and she has gone so far since that first little internship because she is so graceful,” Hutchison told CNN, citing Powell’s positive attitude, diplomatic manner, and discretion. She has been a formal adviser to Ivanka Trump and Kushner and her husband is the president of Teneo Corporation, which has ties to the Clinton Foundation.

Finally, Stephen Miller, 31, once thought to be a protégé of chief strategist Steve Bannon seems to have “gotten religion” and is now working with the moderates. Miller’s public profile, especially in the wake of the tumult over the travel ban he helped engineer, puts a target on his back—but also confirms how influential he has become in the early days of the Trump administration. He is now working on women’s issues with Ivanka despite having once forcefully argued against paid maternity leave and equal pay legislation.

Masonic generals behind missile strike on Syrian air base?

President Trump, as everyone is aware, has appointed several generals to top national security posts in his administration. As many Mason-watchers are aware, the military is rife with Freemasons and the same is true of the intelligence community. Since the times of the revolutionary war, this has been the case as each regiment of General Washington’s Continental Army had its own field lodge. Modern Mason-watchers have spoken of the great number of Masons in the field of law enforcement, but the number in the military and intelligence complex far exceeds even these numbers.

This being the case, we can look at the recent American airstrike against the Syrian air base in a new light. On Thursday evening, March 7, President Trump ordered an airstrike on an air base in Syria where he used 59 Tomahawk missiles to destroy military equipment to punish the Assad regime for supposedly using chemical weapons on its own people. He said he was provided evidence that Assad had planned this atrocity but did not make it available to the public. As most of us are aware, Russia is a major ally of Syria and has built large air and naval bases there and the country’s president Vladimir Putin has pledged Russian support for President Assad’s regime in its seven-year-long civil war.

Many of President Trump’s most ardent supporters, including this writer, were aghast at this volte-face on foreign policy. During the campaign, he distinguished himself by claiming he wanted to get along with Putin. His challenger Hillary Clinton tried every way she could to condemn the Russian leader, but Trump made it clear that he wanted better relations with him. Why the turn around?

Many experts blame his generals—those in the military and those retired generals working in this administration. Many believe these people have a predilection towards casting Putin as a villain and Russia as a threat. It’s as if hating Russia is in their genetic makeup and it is futile to argue with them about the subject.

There has been much talk lately about the “deep state”—a sort of state within the state, a sort of entrenched group of elites, of either party, Democrat of Republican, who hold great power and who will oppose those outside movements that want to change the status quo. It may be that these generals, many of them Freemasons, are part of this deep state and that they have allied themselves with their globalist comrades in the Trump government and have steered the president in the direction of opposition to Putin and a possible war with Russia which is completely opposed to what the president campaigned for. Maybe this deep state is not opposing the Trump administration. Perhaps Trump’s government has become part of the deep state.