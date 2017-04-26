I’ve Slowly Discovered The Tragic Curse Of The Nintendo Switch

Posted in Daily News, Gaming, Technology by

The Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch

I’m on vacation, which means naturally, I’m still writing as I haven’t taken a day off since uh, 2011. But this trip actually inspired a story all on its own, as it’s allowed me to experience the full appeal of the Nintendo Switch for the very first time.

I’ve spoken previously about how much I was surprised to find I liked handheld mode, and while I’ve taken my Switch here and there so far, this was my first international trip where I got to literally take a home game console along for the ride.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the plane. Mario Kart at the hotel. It’s been an almost surreal experience that Nintendo actually made this work. While a portable/handheld merge always sounded good in theory, having it work in practice is a whole different story, and from the blinding initial success of the Switch, it’s clear Nintendo got a lot right.

The problem? This trip has made me realize what the curse of the Nintendo Switch really is.

I want to play all the games like this. ALL the games.

And that’s simply never going to happen.

Don’t get me wrong, playing the Switch’s games line-up in addition to stuff like Virtual Console and eventually whatever comes over from the 3DS will be great, and that alone may be enough to make this a hugely successful system for Nintendo in the long term.

But I find myself wanting to play so much more than that in this portable format. I want to start up Nier: Automata on this trip. I want to finish a few lingering side-quests in Mass Effect: Andromeda. I want to give Ghost Recon: Wildlands another shot.

‘Ghost Recon: Wildlands’