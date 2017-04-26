I’ve Slowly Discovered The Tragic Curse Of The Nintendo Switch

I’m on vacation, which means naturally, I’m still writing as I haven’t taken a day off since uh, 2011. But this trip actually inspired a story all on its own, as it’s allowed me to experience the full appeal of the Nintendo Switch for the very first time.

I’ve spoken previously about how much I was surprised to find I liked handheld mode, and while I’ve taken my Switch here and there so far, this was my first international trip where I got to literally take a home game console along for the ride.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the plane. Mario Kart at the hotel. It’s been an almost surreal experience that Nintendo actually made this work. While a portable/handheld merge always sounded good in theory, having it work in practice is a whole different story, and from the blinding initial success of the Switch, it’s clear Nintendo got a lot right.

The problem? This trip has made me realize what the curse of the Nintendo Switch really is.

I want to play all the games like this. ALL the games.

And that’s simply never going to happen.

Don’t get me wrong, playing the Switch’s games line-up in addition to stuff like Virtual Console and eventually whatever comes over from the 3DS will be great, and that alone may be enough to make this a hugely successful system for Nintendo in the long term.

But I find myself wanting to play so much more than that in this portable format. I want to start up Nier: Automata on this trip. I want to finish a few lingering side-quests in Mass Effect: Andromeda. I want to give Ghost Recon: Wildlands another shot.