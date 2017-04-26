Ivanka Trump visits Berlin Holocaust memorial

Ivanka Trump visited the Holocaust memorial in the German capital on Tuesday, meeting with the director at the information center before walking slowly through the downtown Berlin monument.

Crowds of people snapped cellphone photos and yelled out, “Hi, how are you?” as Trump entered the center to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe for a short visit.

The US president’s daughter, a convert to Judaism, walked slowly through the undulating grounds filled with concrete slabs, along with US Embassy personnel. She was flanked by a strong police guard keeping tourists and others at a distance.

She paused occasionally to look at the slabs, meant to symbolize the chaos of the Holocaust, and donned sunglasses before emerging on the other side of the monument to a crush of cameras and onlookers.

Earlier in the day, Trump visited a training center in Berlin run by German industrial conglomerate Siemens.

She was greeted at the facility by Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser— one of three German business leaders who took part in a discussion event organized by Trump in Washington in March on how companies can better train workers. That event was also attended by President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Ivanka Trump has been a vocal advocate for policies benefiting working women and vocational training.

During the Holocaust, Siemens operated factories next to concentration camps, most notably one adjacent to Auschwitz, which used Jewish forced labor. The company also made equipment and parts for the concentration camps and death camps.