HOUSE RESOLUTION (WHITE FREEMASONS) WOULD RECOGNIZE ISRAELI-AMERICAN HERITAGE (DUAL JEWISH CITIZENS)

http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/House-resolution-would-recognize-Israeli-American-heritage-489066

WASHINGTON – Two congressmen introduced a resolution on Wednesday that would highlight the contribution of Israeli-Americans to US society.

The Israeli-American Council pioneered the resolution in its first solo legislative venture with members of Congress. Representatives Lee Zeldin (R-New York) and Grace Meng (D-New York) introduced the measure.

Praising Israeli-American contributions in hi-tech, biotech, cyber-security and water technology, the resolution would have the House affirm “that the Israeli-American community has contributed immensely to American society and culture.”

The IAC is a relatively new Israeli-American organization based in Los Angeles, founded in 2007, with ambitions to expand influence in Washington.Natalie Portman explains Hebrew slang

“”The Israeli-American Coalition for Action is grateful to Representatives Zeldin and Meng for leading this important effort in Congress to recognize the Israeli-American community’s unique and wide-ranging contributions to the United States,” said IAC CEO Shoham Nicolet. “From hi-tech to Hollywood, from agriculture to clean energy, Israeli-Americans are making their mark in the US to strengthen our country’s security, economy and future.