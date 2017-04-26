During Gang Attack, Cop Hit 1 Button That Released K-9 Lifesaver

In a harrowing close call, a law enforcement officer was attacked by a gang of three thugs who stabbed him with a box cutter. They dragged him off in the direction of the nearby woods, and Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Frazier may well have thought May 25, 2015, was going to be the last day of his life.

That is, until he got a hand free and released his K-9 companion to unleash hell on his attackers.

The Hancock County, Mississippi, sheriff’s deputy survived the attack thanks to his furry friend, Lucas, a black Belgian Malinois. When Frazier needed him most, he came through.

That fateful night, Frazier was investigating a lone male sitting in his car near a rest stop, according to The Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

When he approached the vehicle, he was ambushed by two other men. It devolved to three against one very quickly — not odds anyone wants to play.

“I had three people on me and I’m not a very big man, and they basically whipped my butt,” Frazier told the newspaper.

During Gang Attack, Cop Hit 1 Button That Released K9 Lifesaver

The attackers reportedly told Frazier that they were going to kill him, and started dragging him off in the direction of the woods.

Frazier was able to get one hand free, but he didn’t reach for any of his defensive tools. He went right for his friend.

“I had a button on my belt that I wear, and when I hit the button Lucas jumped out of the car and attacked all three of them and they ran away,” Frazier said. “That’s why he’s my hero.”

Apparently, three-to-one odds don’t apply when you’re a hero police dog.

Frazier knew that his canine buddy wasn’t going to let him down. Lucas knew something was wrong even before he was released, and he was gearing up for the fight of his life in the car.

“He knew. I could hear him coming. I couldn’t see anything because the blood was all in my eyes, but I could hear him coming, growling and making these sounds … he sounded like a wolf,” Frazier told a group of students as he recounted the story for a group of children in August, 2015. “I thought, ‘Now he’s gonna get you.’”

Lucas sent those thugs packing.

He definitely earned his kibble that night.

“He would put his life on the line for me,” Frazier said the students. “He is a deputy. I would die for him too.”