https://www.gamespot.com/articles/call-of-duty-ww2-everything-we-know-so-far/1100-6449606/

After a long series of rumors and more recent leaks, Call of Duty: WWII has been confirmed. We’ve compiled everything we know so far, including what rumors have been confirmed. Below you can find all the important information, from single-player details to multiplayer changes and even co-op teases.

This is developer Sledgehammer Games’ next endeavor following Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. It includes a single-player campaign, multiplayer, and co-op all centered around WWII. Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The Reveal Trailer

Activision debuted the first trailer for Call of Duty: WWII during a worldwide livesteam that followed a teaser announcement. It shows scenes from Normandy, Hurtgen Forest, and more, as well as Josh Duhamel’s character, Technical Sergeant William Pierson. The trailer was revealed alongside several screenshots.

Faster, safer browsing Microsoft Edge is the only browser designed for Windows 10. Enjoy faster, safer surfing and longer battery life than with Google Chrome.

Call of Duty: WWII FAQ

When does the game come out?

Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There will also be a preorder beta ahead of the release, but Activision has not yet confirmed dates.

Were the leaks true?

Most of the details that leaked days before the official reveal were later confirmed, including the release date, single-player story details, and beta.

What’s the campaign about?

The single-player story follows the US 1st Infantry Division as they fight their way through the European theater of the war. Missions include the D-Day invasion of Normandy and Battle of the Bulge. Although you primarily play as the young, inexperienced Private Red Daniels, there will also be a mission that casts you as a woman fighting in the French resistance.

What’s multiplayer going to be like?

A full multiplayer reveal is coming at E3 in June, where it will also be playable on the show floor. However, we do know a few pieces of information.

One brand-new addition for the franchise is Headquarters, a place to socialize that will feature “recognition and awards.” It’s not clear what exactly those rewards will be, but it sounds like a base of operations outside of multiplayer lobbies.

Multiplayer introduces a new War Mode, which places you in “iconic World War II battles” with objective-focused, Axis-versus-Allies team gameplay. It also lets you choose class-like Divisions, “including Infantry and Armored Divisions.”

What about co-op?

Sledgehammer has been very quiet about co-op, but they did tease that it has something to do with zombies. The developer said the mode, which appears to be the latest iteration of the fan-favorite Zombies gametype, is “an entirely new story and a pretty horrifying experience,” and it will tell “the story of the Third Reich’s desperate attempt to create an army in the final stages of the war.”

What’s included with a preorder/in the different editions?

All preorders include access to the private beta, which is available first on PS4. The game comes in the following editions:

Base Edition – digital or physical, $59

Digital Deluxe Edition – season pass and more, $100

Pro Edition – season pass, collectible steelbook, and more, $100

The Pro Edition is exclusive to GameStop. Any preorders of the game at GameStop will also include a limited edition hat.

Our Impressions So Far

How Call Of Duty: WW2 Aims To Make War More Personal – Behind-the-scenes campaign impressions from our visit to Sledgehammer’s office, including gameplay that hasn’t yet been revealed.

For more on Call of Duty: WWII, check out our full list of written and video coverage.