Disillusioned Trump Voter Goes Off on Supporters Still Making Excuses for the President

A panel of Trump supporters on CNN went completely off the rails Tuesday after one regretful Trump voter lashed out at his fellow participants for making outlandish excuses for the president’s flip-flops on key issues.

While discussing Trump’s newfound support for NATO, an institution he had called “obsolete” on the campaign trail, several panel members said he simply didn’t have access to the same information as a candidate that he now does as president.

“I think he was as informed as they could make him,” one voter told CNN.

“He wasn’t the president [at the time],” said another of Trump’s changing positions.

Trump voter Scott McCommons simply wasn’t buying it.

“That’s not true,” he interjected. “He goes behind closed doors just like President Obama did… he gets firsthand information just like everybody else does!”

The panelists argued again that Trump didn’t have access to the inner workings of NATO, despite the fact that he received briefings from the intelligence community and had foreign policy advisers who could have educated him about the basics of the military alliance.

“That’s a bunch of crap!” McCommons fumed. “That’s a bunch of crap, and you all know it!”

Watch the full video below:

