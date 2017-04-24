With Friends Like NATO

http://www.renegadetribune.com/friends-like-nato/

Conditioned to think of the armed forces as being the nation’s shield, it is hard to accept that the greatest threat facing Europe and the United States is neither Russia nor China but NATO.

Other than set up a defence against NATO inspired provocations, Moscow and Beijing do not threaten European interests unless trade rivalry is a threat. On the other hand the West’s political cliques and orchestrated media wage endless information and trade wars on Russia and China.

Anti-Russian sanctions have so far cost the EU’s 27 nations $65 billion. The American-inspired blockade actually helped Russia to become more self-sufficient whilst passing EU commerce to trade rivals like Turkey, Egypt and Iran.

The Spirit of Judah casts its dark shadow over Europe and the United States. Today, the peoples of Europe and the United States stand on the abyss of ethnic and cultural extinction. Posterity will quite rightly blame Jewish-hijacked Washington DC.

The charge sheet against Zionist-manipulated NATO is damning and the effects may not be easily overcome. NATO forces have blundered into a score of military calamities. The effects rebound on ethnic Europeans in spectacular fashion.

NATO’s destruction of the Libyan state is a textbook example of how not to conduct foreign policy. Of 54 African nations Libya was by far the most democratic, benign and prosperous. Libya was rich in natural resources, a nation where the quality of life was much better than any other African country.

Thanks to NATO’s totally unjustified regime change, Libya is now one of Africa’s most despotic, impoverished and anarchic nations.

Leaders of the West’s rotating dictatorships, with their mainstream media stooges, drooled over the very public and savage slaughter of Libya’s popular President.

As a direct consequence of this deplorable and sinister outrage there has been an uninterrupted and accelerating injection of toxic sub-Saharan immigration into Europe. This unfolding disaster is just as the deposed Libyan leader prophesied. How ironic that Europe would have been better off had NATO been headed by Libyan President Muammar Gadhafi.

Like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse NATO symbolises conquest, war, famine and death. To this might be added wholesale population displacement. With friends like NATO who needs enemies.

As a direct result of NATO provocation and naked aggression Europe faces a tsunami of rootless refugees from first Africa and now the Middle East. Understandably, many of the displaced immigrants have good cause to hate the West. Consequently, carnage has since spilled innocent blood in most European cities and is now widespread in American metropolis too. Blame NATO.

The inflow of non-European immigration causes immense suffering to both refugees and Europe’s host communities. The misery of refugees and the threat to Europe’s ethnic-integrity, culture and stability comes not from Russia or China, but from NATO.

I recall a former mainstream newspaper editor telling me he thought my predictions fantasy. He then conceded they usually turned out as I prophesied. Today, I foresee that when Europeans and Americans regain control of their nation’s legislature many NATO commanders will find themselves facing war crime trials.