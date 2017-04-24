http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/Trump-In-memory-of-those-lost-in-the-Holocaust-we-must-stamp-out-antisemitism-488776

NEW YORK – In the memory of those who were lost in the Holocaust, we must stamp out prejudice and antisemitism everywhere it is found, US President Donald Trump said in a video address to the 15th plenary assembly of the World Jewish Congress, which opened on Sunday evening in New York.

“On Yom Hashoah, we look back at the darkest chapter of human history,” Trump said. “We mourn, we remember, we pray, and we pledge: Never again. I say it, never again.

“The mind cannot fathom the pain, the horror, and the loss. Six million Jews, twothirds of the Jews in Europe, murdered by the Nazi genocide. They were murdered by an evil that words cannot describe, and that the human heart cannot bear.”

Quoting Theodor Herzl’s “If you will it, it is no dream,” Trump added that Israel is a “great nation that has risen from the desert.”

The president reiterated his commitment to defeating terrorism, saying the US must not ignore the threats of the Iranian regime, which talks openly of Israel’s destruction.

“We cannot let that ever even be thought,” he said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who attended the plenary’s opening dinner, also reiterated his commitment to fighting antisemitism and addressed the anti-Israel bias at the UN.

“As secretary-general of the UN, I can see that the State of Israel needs to be treated as any other state,” he said, vowing to stand for this principle “because simply, it’s the right thing to do.”