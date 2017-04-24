T-Mobile profit rises, but customer growth slows

T-Mobile US Inc. lured customers away from bigger phone companies at a slower rate than in previous quarters, ahead of what analysts expect to be a busy merger season.

The No. 3 carrier in the U.S. by subscribers ended its first quarter with 1.1 million more of them, bringing its customer base to 72.6 million. The net additions included 798,000 postpaid phone subscribers, the types of accounts that wireless companies find most profitable.

But those gains were smaller than the 2.1 million customers and 933,000 postpaid phone subscribers that the company added in the fourth quarter.

Starting Thursday, telecommunications companies will be allowed to resume merger discussions, following a quiet period in which such talks were banned because of the Federal Communications Commission’s airwaves auction.

In a conference call with analysts, T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere said he expects consolidation in the U.S. market, though he didn’t detail his own company’s plans.

“There’s this huge pent-up energy because it’s been over a year since they could have conversations,” he said, adding there are some combinations “we would be interested in taking a look at” under the right circumstances.

T-Mobile was the top bidder in the FCC auction, pledging $8 billion toward airwaves it said it would use to improve its network as soon as this year.

T-Mobile on Monday posted a first-quarter profit of $698 million, up from $479 million a year earlier.

Its revenue rose 11% to $9.6 billion.

T-Mobile’s earnings have generally climbed in recent years thanks to its discounts and marketing campaigns that have drawn customers away from larger rivals AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon last week blamed heavy competition for its first-ever quarterly loss of lucrative postpaid subscribers — those who pay at the end of each monthly billing cycle — partly because of pressure from unlimited data plans. Verizon said the customer losses eased after it followed T-Mobile and others with its own unlimited plan.

T-Mobile slightly raised its 2017 estimate for branded postpaid net customer additions to between 2.8 million and 3.5 million, up from its earlier target range of 2.4 million to 3.4 million.

