Sean Hannity (White Freemason, Zionist, White Idiot) Accuser Clarifies Her Story, Says She Wasn’t Harassed By Hannity

Former Fox News guest Debbie Schlussel accused Fox News host Sean Hannity of making inappropriate sexual advances towards her in a Friday interview with Oklahoma radio host Pat Campbell.

Schlussel’s accusation quickly went viral, with many outlets, such as the Huffington Post, publishing stories that Schlussel levelled an accusation of sexual harassment against Hannity just day’s after Bill O’Reilly’s departure from Fox News.

Schlussel clarified her accusation in a Monday interview with LawNewz. She now insists that Hannity’s actions did not constitute “sexual harassment,” but they were still “creepy” nonetheless.

“I would never accuse him of that. Sexual harassment has a special meaning under the law, and I would never accuse him of that,” Schlussel said.

“I never thought I was sexually harassed by Sean Hannity, I thought he was weird and creepy not someone I liked,” she added.

Schlussel on Friday accused Hannity of inviting her to his hotel room prior to an appearance on his show. She said that invitations to appear on Hannity’s show ceased after she denied the host’s advances.

“I wasn’t booked on his show again, and he called me and yelled at me,” Schlussel said Friday. “It was made clear to me that I didn’t go back to his hotel with him after. I got a very weird feeling about the whole thing, and I kind of knew I wouldn’t be back on his show.”

“This kind of stuff is all over the place at Fox News and anything that has to do with Sean Hannity,” she added.

Schlussel clarified her story to LawNews on Monday, saying that Hannity had invited her to his hotel, not his hotel room.

Hannity denied the allegations, and vowed legal action against Schlussel, who he accuses of being a “serial harasser.”

“LET ME BE CLEAR THE COMMENTS ABOUT ME ON A RADIO SHOW THIS WEEK by this individual ARE 100% false and a complete fabrication,” Hannity wrote Monday in a statement.

“This individual is a serial harasser who has been lying about me for well over a decade. The individual has a history of making provably false statements against me in an effort to slander, smear and besmirch my reputation,” he continued.

“My patience with this individual is over. I have retained a team of some of the finest and toughest lawyers in the country who are now in the process of laying out the legal course of action we will be taking against this individual.”

“I will no longer allow slander and lies about me to go unchallenged,” Hannity said, adding that Schlussel’s claims against him are part of a “coordinated effort afoot to silence those with conservative views.”

“I will fight every single lie about me by all legal means available to me as an American.”