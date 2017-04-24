Man denied double-lung transplant over marijuana use in Utah dies after procedure in Pennsylvania

A Utah man who was denied a double-lung transplant in his home state after doctors found a trace of marijuana in his system has died, his family said.

Riley Hancey, 20, was surrounded by family including his father, his mother and two aunts when he died from complications of a double lung transplant around 4 p.m. in Pennsylvania on Saturday, his father Mark Hancey told The Salt Lake Tribune.

“This death is unbelievable,” the father told the newspaper. “If you could talk about angels, (the University of Pennsylvania) medical staff they are a group of angels. From the physicians down, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Riley was admitted to the University of Utah Hospital in December and was put on life support two weeks later. He was denied a transplant in early April after doctors found traces of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

Riley Hancey, 20, was an outdoor enthusiast who was denied a transplant in Utah after traces of marijuana was found in his system. (YOUCARING)

His father said his son had smoked marijuana on Thanksgiving with friends but was clean for a year before he became sick with pneumonia.

A hospital spokeswoman said in a statement to the newspaper that “we do not transplant organs in patients with active alcohol, tobacco or illicit drug use or dependencies until these issues are addressed, as these substances are contraindicated for a transplant.”

The family searched for other hospitals for almost two months before ending up in Philadelphia. The Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania performed Riley’s procedure on March 29.

Riley Hancey, 20, was battling a rare form of pneumonia in November before his death. (YOUCARING)

“It has been a long battle to save Riley’s life. We know that in our hearts we gave him every opportunity to survive,” the family said in a YouCaring page previously set up to pay for his medical expenses.

“He will live in our hearts forever. Riley is now free to climb every mountain, ski the backcountry, go fishing, and run every river. He will continue to do so with his family in spirit,” the page read.