Mad Dog Meets With Israeli Leaders On Iran

Posted in Daily News, World News, The Jewish Problem, War, Freemasonry by
http://www.renegadetribune.com/mad-dog-meets-israeli-leaders-iran/
By Kurt Nimmo

This is not a good development.

James Mad Dog Mattis has a rep for sidling up to Likud Israelis. This is not simply a diplomatic visit like any other. It’s a signal to Netanyahu that Trump and his generals will follow the Likud line on Iran. Of course, during the news conference, this was not specifically spelled out.

TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2

Joint Press Conference – Def Sec Jim Mattis and Israel Defense Minister Liberman… http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=NFia3oLa-_c http://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/21/joint-press-conference-def-sec-jim-mattis-and-israel-defense-minister-liberman 

10:06 PM – 21 Apr 2017
Photo published for Joint Press Conference – Def Sec Jim Mattis and Israel Defense Minister Liberman…

Joint Press Conference – Def Sec Jim Mattis and Israel Defense Minister Liberman…

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis was in Israel earlier today where he participated in a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Liberman.

theconservativetreehouse.com

Back in 2011 Netanyahu wanted to send the IDF to bomb Iran but met resistance from his own ministers. He floated the idea on at least three occasions in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

Way back in 2005 General Yoav Gallan tried to pawn off fake photos of Iranian nuclear facilities to the Bush administration as part of an effort to get the neocons to bomb Iran.

Netanyahu pushed the Obama administration to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities. He exaggerated the supposed threat immensely. During the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York on September 27, 2012, he went so far as to proffer a crude infographic of a bomb. For years Netanyahu has insisted Iran is mere months away from having a nuclear weapon it would aim at the heartland of Israel.

Trump said in March at the AIPAC conference that when the Iran nuclear deal restrictions expire “Iran will have an industrial-size military nuclear capability ready to go, and with zero provision for delay no matter how bad Iran’s behavior is. Terrible, terrible situation that we are all placed in, especially Israel.”

The Times of Israel

@TimesofIsrael

Without naming Iran, Trump says threats by regime to destroy Israel musn’t be ignored http://dlvr.it/Nymt9F 

7:17 PM – 23 Apr 2017
Photo published for WATCH: Without naming Iran, Trump says threats by regime to destroy Israel musn’t be ignored

WATCH: Without naming Iran, Trump says threats by regime to destroy Israel musn’t be ignored

President tells WJC delegates that anti-Semitism must be stamped out everywhere and that we must be determined not to ‘disregard the warnings of our own times’

timesofisrael.com

Mattis has long considered Iran the primary threat in the Middle East. He wants to confront Iran and Hezbollah in Syria—both were invited by the Syrian government to fight against fanatical jihadists—and believes Iran should face an embargo and the United States should provocateur a new “green revolution” in the country as part of an effort to overthrow the government.

The Trump administration may prove to be as hostile to Iran—and possibly more so—than the Bush neocons.

Kurt Nimmo is the editor of Another Day in the Empire, where this article first appeared.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s