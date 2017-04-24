Mad Dog Meets With Israeli Leaders On Iran

By Kurt Nimmo

This is not a good development.

James Mad Dog Mattis has a rep for sidling up to Likud Israelis. This is not simply a diplomatic visit like any other. It’s a signal to Netanyahu that Trump and his generals will follow the Likud line on Iran. Of course, during the news conference, this was not specifically spelled out.

Back in 2011 Netanyahu wanted to send the IDF to bomb Iran but met resistance from his own ministers. He floated the idea on at least three occasions in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

Way back in 2005 General Yoav Gallan tried to pawn off fake photos of Iranian nuclear facilities to the Bush administration as part of an effort to get the neocons to bomb Iran.

Netanyahu pushed the Obama administration to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities. He exaggerated the supposed threat immensely. During the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York on September 27, 2012, he went so far as to proffer a crude infographic of a bomb. For years Netanyahu has insisted Iran is mere months away from having a nuclear weapon it would aim at the heartland of Israel.

Trump said in March at the AIPAC conference that when the Iran nuclear deal restrictions expire “Iran will have an industrial-size military nuclear capability ready to go, and with zero provision for delay no matter how bad Iran’s behavior is. Terrible, terrible situation that we are all placed in, especially Israel.”

Mattis has long considered Iran the primary threat in the Middle East. He wants to confront Iran and Hezbollah in Syria—both were invited by the Syrian government to fight against fanatical jihadists—and believes Iran should face an embargo and the United States should provocateur a new “green revolution” in the country as part of an effort to overthrow the government.

The Trump administration may prove to be as hostile to Iran—and possibly more so—than the Bush neocons.

Kurt Nimmo is the editor of Another Day in the Empire, where this article first appeared.