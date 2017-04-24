Erased: Trump Moves on Obama Legacy, Destroys Dept of Interior’s Overreach

Government should be decentralized, and important decisions should be made by the people directly affected — that idea has been part of American politics since the nation’s inception, but every decade seems to bring more power to Washington bureaucrats.

Now, that may finally be changing. President Donald Trump was scheduled to sign an important order which will help erase Barack Obama’s “Washington knows best” mentality, and move control of some federal land back to the states.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the executive order the president will sign this week will directly impact the U.S. Department of the Interior. That agency will be directed by Trump to look at every national monument created over the past 21 years and determine if the land was properly designated under federal law.

The law in question is known as the Antiquities Act. It permits presidents to set aside large areas of land without congressional approval, often against the wishes of the state where the land is located.

While the law is old, its usage has come under new scrutiny. Former President Obama used it during his final month in office to unilaterally create Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.

That late 2016 decision drew strong criticism from many people who actually live in the area. Obama’s last-minute action was called an “attack on an entire way of life” and an “astonishing and egregious abuse of executive power” by Sen. Orrin Hatch, who represents Utah.

Following the announcement of Trump’s order, Hatch was one of many who praised the decision.

“For years, I have fought every step of the way to ensure that our lands are managed by the Utahns (who) know them best and cherish them deeply,” Hatch wrote in a statement.

One of the primary concerns is that officials in Washington do not understand the wishes of people who are often thousands of miles away and can create new problems by dictating how land is used.

A strong example of this was seen in 2014, when rancher Cliven Bundy butted heads with the federal government over cattle grazing locations in Nevada. Many observers argued that the standoff would not have happened if the federal government had simply let locals make decisions about Nevada land themselves.

Trump’s upcoming executive order will not change anything overnight, but it is a step in the right direction. By directing the Department of the Interior to take a hard look at how the Antiquities Act has been implemented, the president has at least acknowledged that its powers have been abused in the past.

With the stroke of his pen this week, Trump is taking away another piece of Barack Obama’s legacy of overreach — and that’s something all conservatives can cheer.

