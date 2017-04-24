Emmanuel Macron: From Rothschild to the Minister

He is the new hopes of the French government: Minister of Economic Affairs Emmanuel Macron. The former investment banker and advisor to President Francois Hollande also polarized at the same time. For the 36-year-old is the architect of the reforms, which are heavily controversial in the left-wing government, and, moreover, a man of business. His predecessor, the leftist socialist Arnaud Montebourg, had run against the austerity of the Sparkurs storm and thus triggered a government crisis. “The Liberal Macron as a substitute for Montebourg – a ridiculous provocation,” twittered the Socialist deputy, Laurent Baumel.

Macron has to adjust to his new position. The young politician seems well equipped for this, because he has already gained experience in the center of power. Just a few weeks ago, the smart ex-banker quit the service as economic advisor to the president: a job he wanted to make on his own account only on time.

For only two years to work in the Elysee Palace, the vertical starter had made the stern side crest and the striking sideburns. Then he wanted to devote himself to “personal projects”. The son of a neurology professor, who was born in Amiens in the north of France, does not care. The graduate of the elite university ENA, as a minister, faces the difficult task of halting the decline of industry and gaining the spur of the party for his project of a modern France.

Open word for business

In his time as president, he has already raised several stakeholders: this includes the so-called “pact of responsibility”, which in return for new jobs and investments, the company is paying 30 billion euros in relief for social contributions. The economy is full of praise for Macron’s work as an Elysee consultant. The former partner at the Privatbank Rothschild always has an open ear for the concerns of the entrepreneurs: “He is our starting point for the president,” said the CEO of France Telecom, Stephane Richard, in an interview in September 2012. Already under Hollandes conservative predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy had joined Macron in a reform commission, thinking about how growth in France could be “unleashed”.

But even years later, the country is still deeply in trouble. There are problems with the budget deficit with regard to the economic downturn and mass unemployment. It is also possible that Paris will not be able to comply with the EU guidelines next year. The partisan warns against a disaster of France and wants to boost the growth with further expenditure. The dispute over the right recipe against the economic malaise threatens to be a test for Holland’s socialists.

Appointment Macrons for many a red cloth

If the left wing of the party with Macro’s predecessor Montebourg was still a figurehead in this key town, its influence now diminishes. This is dangerous for Hollande, because in the Parliament, Prime Minister Manuel Valls has only a narrow majority. Dozens of devotees from the Montebourg camp are on course for economic reasons: for them the appointment of Macron is a red cloth, as France expert Marco Wagner of Commerzbank says: “The deviants are likely to weaken the life of the new government” prophesies the economist. Macron is fighting hard, but wants peace in the party: “We will fight, but not in our own ranks,” the new hopeful of Hollandes vowed to surrender at the celebration.