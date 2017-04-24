A Statement To My VK Supporters and Followers

I have been asked who I am, am I even a real person, and why would an African man speak up for things like #whitegenocide among other topics? Yes it is true that I am an African man from the Igbo tribe who currently lives in Jewmerica and that I have been fighting Jewish supremacy for the past 9 years. I am fully aware of the issue of historical revisionism and the fact that the Third Reich were doing good work in opposing Jewish communism among other such evils and the Jewmerica and their allies fought the wrong enemy on that site.

It is also true that I was a national socialist for some time but I have left that to pursue the glory of nihility in order to reach my highest potential. I agree very much with the message of national socialism but the Jews have corrupted it too much for it to be a viable plan to oppose them. I am against all Jewish/Zionist governments and candidates including Vladimir Putin (whom i call Jewtin), Donald Trump (a white freemason), Marine Le Pen (an avowed Zionist and Feminist and another possible white freemason), all the middle eastern governments, China, the ZOG governments of Western Europe,

It is also true that I am against all of the Abrahamic religions including Christianity, Islam, and Judaism and I consider them all to be my mortal enemies since they have tried many times to ruin my life and to kill me for simply speaking the truth against their death cult religions. I support all people and their right for racial, cultural, and historical preservation and even to avoid race mixing, though I know very well that people will always fall in love with others outside their own race, I just don’t wish for such concepts to become mass spread through the media for it corrupts the mind.

I am also against all of the so called LGBTQ and all transgendered people as I know that they serve no real interests in the further realization and promotion of the racial pride of all people. I speak out against all feminists and feminism as it has destroyed the family and I consider the vast majority of women evil as their minds have become tainted with such evils. If I ever find a woman who understands that a woman’s place is in the kitchen, the garden, and at home, then I will gladly marry her and start a family.

I started my own website due to Facebook censorship and it remains a great way to get my message out. I only found out about VK from a friend and while it is great that there is no censorship on here, it is only a matter of time until it takes the same path as Facebook with bans, post blocks, removal of profiles etc since VK is also a Jew owned forum as well. I merely come here when the Jews of Facebook ban me as they have been doing for the past year. I have been post blocked 7 times in the past year for merely stating my opinions of Jews, Cultural Marxism, historical revisionism, Adolf Hitler, and many other topics. Once my post block is over on May 4th, I will go back to Facebook until they ban me. I am reluctant to leave Kikebook due to the fact that I have amassed over 7000 followers on there and many of them refuse to leave Kikebook behind.

Finally, it is very much true that I share a birthday with the fuhrer, and thus my profile picture. My ultimate solution to the Jewish problem and to the problems of mankind is nihility and for the non existence of this world to become a reality but if the Jews are purged from all non Jewish areas and all people are free to determine their destiny free from Jewish supremacy, then that is the path that would be preferred. I want my own people, the Igbo tribe, to break free of the Nigerian government and to establish our own state with control over our own resources. That might place us under a war with Muslims, Christians, Jews, and Masons, but that is the price that we might have to pay. Currently I am willing to work with Muslims and Christians in Nigeria to establish a free state for not only my people but for all of the 150 ethnic groups in Nigeria so that all people there might have a chance for a viable future but I am realistic that once that goal is achieved then Christianity and Islam (though few Igbos are Muslims) will have to be purged from our homelands.