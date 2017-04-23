Trump Once Again Betrays What’s Left of His Base, This Time on Illegal Immigration

http://www.renegadetribune.com/trump-betrays-whats-left-base-time-illegal-immigration/

By of The New Nationalist

In an interview with Associated Press conducted Friday, Red Queen Trump was asked about his policy on the so-called “dreamers”, who are younger immigrants brought into the US illegally. These individuals were protected from deportation by the Obama administration under the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” or DACA program. Separately Trump stated that keeping these illegals in country is a “case of the heart.”

TRUMP: We aren’t looking to do anything right now.

AP: That’s going to be the policy of your administration, to allow the dreamers to stay?

TRUMP: Yes. That’s our policy. … Long-term we are going to have to fix the problem, the whole immigration problem. … Here is what they can hear: The dreamers should rest easy. OK? I’ll give you that. The dreamers should rest easy.

Since DACA was an Obama executive order, it is entirely within Trump’s power to reverse it and issue another executive order in its place.

Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies observed, “During the campaign, now-President Trump had said he was going to end that (DACA) on day one because it’s an unconstitutional action by the president.

Down the Primrose Path with the Neo-Feudal Crime Syndicate

TNN suspects this is part and parcel to the ongoing Crime Syndicate scheme to force wages down well below minimal living standards, effectively to the neo-feudal slave level. Indeed Trump brought in hedge fund titan (((Steve Swartzman))) among other puppet masters into his swamp to “advise” on DACA, and no doubt other matters destructive to American labor and human capital -see (Immigrants Replace Low Skill Natives in Workforce).

Under Obama immigration enforcement officers provided young illegals with free work permits instead of repatriation orders. The program has allowed at least 770,000 illegal immigrants to find jobs in major U.S. cities, even though tens of millions of American citizens are unemployed or have given up trying to find work. Additionally it is estimated that over 1.7 million illegal immigrants qualify for DACA status.

The political implications of this for the Trumptard train will be revealing. It seems very much part of the game plan to bring the Red Queen’s approval rating well below 30% heading into the Crime Syndicate backed color revolution and American Spring.

Renegade Editor’s Note: Check out Trump meeting with “Dreamers” at the Trump Tower in 2013.

Trump told them “you’ve convinced me” on the need for illegal immigrants to stay in America. He also reportedly relayed to them how he employed illegals at his golf course in Miami.