One Law For Them, Another One For Us: Both Mixed-Race and Gay Marriages are Illegal in Israel

The leading Israeli newspaper Haartez has finally completely admitted that the Zionist state forbids Jews from marrying non-Jews, and also outlaws same-sex marriage—policies which these same Jewish Supremacists would call “racist” in any other country.

The admission by Haaretz comes after years of denial by Jewish Supremacists that Israeli marriage laws are based on race, and serve as a final vindication to Dr. Duke who was one of the first public figures to point out this fact—an act for which the Jewish Supremacist controlled media widely claimed was untrue.

The article in Haaretz, dated June 3, 2014, is titled “

Who would you be allowed to marry in Israel today?” and starts off with a highly informative flow-chart graphic which spells out in detail exactly how Israel’s marriage laws work.

According to Haaretz, marriage in the Jewish state is entirely under the purview of religious authorities.

“There is no civil marriage. Jews can only be married in a religious ceremony, by an Orthodox rabbi under the authority of the Chief Rabbinate, the top religious authority for Jews in Israel,” Haaretz says.

“This means there is also no interfaith marriage between Jews and non-Jews, since Orthodox Judaism does not allow mixed unions.

“Israelis who belong to other streams of Judaism, such as Reform or Conservative, must still tie the knot in front of an Orthodox rabbi in a traditional ceremony if they want their marriage to be recognized by the state.”

Haaretz goes on to reveal exactly how exclusivist the Jewish Supremacist racial marriage laws are, by pointing out that Jews in Israel who “only” have one Jewish parent or grandparent, are also not allowed to marry “full” Jews:

“This religious monopoly, which has no equal among other Western democracies, puts people whose religious status is registered as ‘other’ in a particularly precarious position. This mainly affects immigrants from the former Soviet Union who received Israeli citizenship because they had at least one Jewish parent or grandparent, but are not considered Jews under religious law, which require a person’s mother to be Jewish.”

The Haaretz article then goes on to reveal how the Zionist state attempted to resolve this issue, by bringing in a law which effectively forced these “not completely pure” Jews to marry from within their own community rather than mix with the “real” Jews:

“In 2010, in an attempt to solve this issue, the Knesset passed a law that recognizes civil unions, but only if both partners are registered as not belonging to any religion. Civil rights groups criticized the law for being too restrictive and stigmatizing because, in practice, it forces these immigrants to marry only amongst themselves.”

Haartez goes on to state that the effectiveness of this law is further revealed by the fact that, according to the Israeli Interior Ministry, only an average of 18 couples a year have taken advantage of the new law.

Finally, the article reveals, “Same-sex couples are also excluded from marrying.”

The important issue to remember in all of this is that the organized Jewish lobby in America—and other countries around the world—all fanatically support Israel.

Yet at the same time, these Jewish lobbies all support policies in America and all their other host nations which are the exact opposite to those policies they support in Israel.

It is the old story: one standard for the Jewish Supremacists, another for the Goyim.

The Haaretz article is also deceptive in the sense that it tries to portray Israel’s marriage laws as something which only concerns religion. Of course, they are nothing of the sort, and are specifically racial in their application.

The reality that Israel’s marriage laws are racial, not religious, was proven in 2002, when, in an article published by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) revealed that even “converts” to Judaism were not allowed to marry Jews.

According to that article, titled “Court Accepts Reform, Conservative Conversions in Israel; Orthodox Vow to Fight On”, a decision by the Israeli government to recognize non-orthodox conversions was dismissed by the Orthodox rabbinate–who control marriage laws in Israel.

“The decision will very much confuse these ‘converts’ whose conversions, in my view, do not hold,” Israel’s chief Ashkenazic rabbi, Yisrael Meir Lau, told Army Radio.

“Their identity cards will be worthless. Tomorrow if they want to register to get married, the day after if they go to the Immigration Ministry to ask for their basket of benefits or citizenship, they’ll be told, ‘No, you’re only thought of as a Jew on the population rolls, while as far as everything else goes, you remain in your goyishness.’ “

